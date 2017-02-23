Svitolina and Sevastova ease into semis

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Svitolina and Sevastova ease into semis

Contrasting wins for seventh seed and Latvian as they enter the last four

Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Elina Svitolina (UKR) in action against Lauren Davis (USA) at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in the Dubai Tennis Stadium.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Anastasija Sevastova and Elina Svitolina made the singles semi-finals in different ways at the Dubai Duty Free Women’s Open on Thursday.

Svitolina blew away American Lauren Davis 6-0, 6-4 in just over one hour, after Sevastova had paced herself to make her way past China’s Qiang Wang 6-4, 7-5.

Making her third successive semi-final in Dubai, the seventh-seeded Svitolina was in near-total control as she swept past her American opponent, who had showed up with her right thigh strapped. After a dominant first set that lasted all of 20 minutes, Svitolina had to contend with a Davis fightback as the American matched a quick break in the first and third games.

Going in with her thigh strapped, and trailing 0-3 in their previous three meetings, Davis was struggling. But the second set saw the American fail to hold on as the Ukrainian won in 64 minutes for a semi-final meeting with either top seed Angelique Kerber or Ana Konjuh.

“I was expecting Lauren to come back strongly after that first set. But it was always going to be tough on her to recover from 0-6. So the main focus in my mind was to stay calm and positive,” Svitolina said after the match.

“I am really happy with the way things have gone for me so far her. I have been able to stay in my zone and we will see how much better it can get,” she added.

The 22-year-old Svitolina has been inching towards a top-10 debut on the WTA Rankings. And if she needs to break into that higher domain, Svitolina will have to win the title on Saturday. “Honestly, I don’t look at the rankings,” she smiled.

“It is so much more important for me to improve my game and the rankings will automatically follow with the results,” she added.

Last year’s losing semi-finalist also refrained from looking too much into Friday’s semi-final either against Kerber or Konjuh. “I have played both of them a couple of times before. Right now, I need to recover and get ready for that semi-final,” she said.

Earlier, Sevastova improved her Dubai performance to a semi-final appearance as she tamed her Chinese opponent in straight sets on a hazy and cloudy afternoon. Much is expected of the Latvian following her first-ever semi-final appearance in a Premier 5 tournament, something that could help her climb up to No. 20 in the rankings if she wins the title here on Saturday.

“When you see all these results, you say to yourself you have a chance every time. It’s great to be here. But tomorrow is another match. It’s not over yet. I try to enjoy it today, watch the match, and I have to be ready,” she added.

 

Results of women’s singles quarter-finals on Thursday:

Anastasija Sevastova bt Qiang Wang 6-4, 7-5; Elina Svitolina bt Lauren Davis 6-0, 6-4.

More from Tennis

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Angelique Kerber
follow this tag on MGNAngelique Kerber
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Angelique Kerber
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tennis

Vesnina and Makarova win doubles crown in Dubai

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayFashion at the Dubai tennis tournament
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Kim killing airport declared VX-free

Kim killing airport declared VX-free