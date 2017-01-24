Super-coach puts Vandeweghe on road to success

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Super-coach puts Vandeweghe on road to success

Kardon has worked with the Who’s Who of women’s tennis

Image Credit: AFP
Coco Vandeweghe of the US celebrates her victory against Spain’s Garbine Muguruza during their women’s singles quarter-final match on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 24, 2017.
Gulf News
 

Melbourne: Craig Kardon coached Martina Navratilova to the 1990 Wimbledon title, led Lindsay Davenport into the top 10 for the first time and drove Mary Pierce to No. 5 in the world.

He is now working with Coco Vandeweghe, guiding her into her first ever Grand Slam semi-final at the Australian Open, and the American is glad to have him in her corner.

After upsetting seventh seed Garbine Muguruza at Melbourne Park on Tuesday, she credited Kardon for helping her deal with the pressure-cooker atmosphere at the year’s first Grand Slam.

“Craig and I get along great. It’s kind of a give-and-take relationship definitely where I take from him right now more than he’s giving me,” she said following her 6-4, 6-0 win that sets up a semi-final against Venus Williams.

“Before the match, I was quite honest with him that I was a little bit nervous and I was a little bit scared.

“He’s like, ‘OK, listen, that’s normal to feel like that. But go out there, you’ll be settled within the warm-up. If it’s not the warm-up, the very first game you’ll be settled. Don’t even worry about it’.

“It’s just the calming voice of someone you trust, you know that trusts and believes in you, was enough for me to feel better about myself just in this one situation. That happens a lot.”

The pair have been collaborating for several years and Vandeweghe extolled the virtues of having a good coach, particularly for young players.

“I think it’s very important for young players to get a good coach, just a good coach in what they need,” she said.

“Maybe it’s a leadership role, technical role, or a friend, something like that. I think it’s very important.”

As part of Vandeweghe’s preparations for Melbourne, Kardon, who has also mentored Jennifer Capriati, Ana Ivanovic, and Zina Garrison, insisted she play doubles.

The American, 25, who teamed up with Martina Hingis but was knocked out in round two, said it was all part of the grand plan to take her game to the next level.

“Absolutely. It gives me a better idea of where to be on the court as far as angles go,” she said, on the benefits of playing doubles.

“That was part of the reason why Craig made me play doubles, as well as returning. Also along with that, just getting more time on the court. Being in different arenas.

“I made it onto many big stages for doubles before I did in singles. I think it’s a little bit more calming when I get out there for singles because I’ve already stepped out on the court, instead of it being my first time on a big stadium.”

More from Tennis

tags from this story

Ana Ivanovic
follow this tag on MGNAna Ivanovic

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

Ana Ivanovic
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tennis

Sister act looms as Serena, Venus eye final

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Huge turnout for Dubai Marathon

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate online

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate online

$20m cash found hidden under mattress

$20m cash found hidden under mattress

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin