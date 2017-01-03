Smooth sailing for Radwanska in Shenzhen

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Smooth sailing for Radwanska in Shenzhen

Konta overcomes first set shock to win

Gulf News
 

Shenzhen: Top seed and world No. 3 Agnieszka Radwanska made short work of her second round opponent at the WTA Shenzhen Open on Tuesday.

The Pole disposed of Romania’s Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 6-3 in an hour and 18 minutes. Cirstea, ranked 78th in the world, lost more than half the points she served and faced 14 break points, losing six of them.

It was a contrast to the defending champion’s first-round match on Monday, when she took nearly two and a half hours to overcome a stiff challenge from a 103rd-ranked Chinese opponent.

Britain’s Johanna Konta, who has begun 2017 as a top 10 player for the first time in her career, had a scare of her own against 77th-ranked Vania King of the US on Tuesday, losing the first set 1-6. Konta recovered to prevail 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 in an hour and 35 minutes.

But unseeded home player Wang Qiang caused an upset, putting out seventh seed Monica Niculescu of Romania 7-6 (7/1), 6-4, in a gruelling encounter that lasted more than two hours even though the pair only played two sets.

In the day’s other singles match at the $750,000 (Dh2.7 million) tournament in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, American eighth seed Alison Riske beat Bulgaria’s Tsvetana Pironkova 6-1, 6-1.

More from Tennis

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tennis

Djokovic shocked as opponent asks for selfie

Sport Gallery

In Pictures: Day 1 of Dakar Rally 2017

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject