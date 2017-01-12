Sir Andy to be treated like ‘royalty’ in Melbourne

Andy Murray

Melbourne: The men’s world No. 1 is set to be treated as tennis royalty at the Australian Open next week with the official local broadcaster planning to refer to him as “Sir Andy Murray”.

The Scot was knighted in Britain’s New Year Honours list after a magnificent 2016 and tennis chiefs have been mulling what to call him, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

It said Channel Seven had decided to reference the three-time Grand Slam champion by his new official title when he plays his first match in Australia since being recognised by the Queen.

“Not only is he tennis royalty, he’s now a Knight Bachelor, so yes of course we will be showing him the respect he deserves and refer to him as Sir Andy Murray,” the broadcaster’s head of sport Saul Shtein said.

Murray’s brother, Jamie, playing doubles at the Sydney International, said it would be “weird” to hear broadcasters and announcers in Melbourne call his sibling “Sir”.

“If he is walking out on to court and the announcer is calling him as Sir Andy Murray, that would be a bit weird, yeah,” he told the Herald.

Earlier this week, Murray told British media he wants his rivals on the circuit to keep calling him Andy.

“A few of the players have been chatting to me about it and asking how it works, what does it mean and what do we call you,” Murray said. “Andy is fine.”

Murray’s stellar 2016 saw him crowned Wimbledon champion, enjoy a successful Olympic title defence and end the year with the top ranking.

He enters the opening Grand Slam of the year as a five-time loser in the Melbourne Park final and determined to end the jinx.

Murray, meanwhile, has agreed to play in the traditional Wimbledon warm-up event at Queen’s Club for the rest of his career.

Murray became the first player to be crowned king of Queen’s five times when he defeated Milos Raonic in the final last year.

The Scot beat Raonic again just a few weeks later as he lifted the Wimbledon trophy for the second time.

Having enjoyed so much success on the lawns of west London it is no surprise Murray has decided to commit to appearing in the tournament until he retires.

“I’ve always loved playing the event and I’m really happy to know that I will play at Queen’s for as long as my career lasts,” Murray, 29, said on Wednesday.

“My first ATP World Tour match win came at Queen’s in 2005 so for it to become by far the most successful tournament of my career is a great feeling.

“Looking at the names that have won the tournament four times — some of the best players ever — winning it five times means a lot to me.”

Queen’s Club has responded to the popularity of the tournament by increasing the capacity of its centre court to more than 9,000 for this year’s event, which runs June 19-25.