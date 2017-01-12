Sir Andy to be treated like ‘royalty’ in Melbourne

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Sir Andy to be treated like ‘royalty’ in Melbourne

Newly-knighted Murray agrees to play traditional Wimbledon warm-up Queen’s Club for the rest of his career

Image Credit: AP
Andy Murray
Gulf News
 

Melbourne: The men’s world No. 1 is set to be treated as tennis royalty at the Australian Open next week with the official local broadcaster planning to refer to him as “Sir Andy Murray”.

The Scot was knighted in Britain’s New Year Honours list after a magnificent 2016 and tennis chiefs have been mulling what to call him, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

It said Channel Seven had decided to reference the three-time Grand Slam champion by his new official title when he plays his first match in Australia since being recognised by the Queen.

“Not only is he tennis royalty, he’s now a Knight Bachelor, so yes of course we will be showing him the respect he deserves and refer to him as Sir Andy Murray,” the broadcaster’s head of sport Saul Shtein said.

Murray’s brother, Jamie, playing doubles at the Sydney International, said it would be “weird” to hear broadcasters and announcers in Melbourne call his sibling “Sir”.

“If he is walking out on to court and the announcer is calling him as Sir Andy Murray, that would be a bit weird, yeah,” he told the Herald.

Earlier this week, Murray told British media he wants his rivals on the circuit to keep calling him Andy.

“A few of the players have been chatting to me about it and asking how it works, what does it mean and what do we call you,” Murray said. “Andy is fine.”

Murray’s stellar 2016 saw him crowned Wimbledon champion, enjoy a successful Olympic title defence and end the year with the top ranking.

He enters the opening Grand Slam of the year as a five-time loser in the Melbourne Park final and determined to end the jinx.

Murray, meanwhile, has agreed to play in the traditional Wimbledon warm-up event at Queen’s Club for the rest of his career.

Murray became the first player to be crowned king of Queen’s five times when he defeated Milos Raonic in the final last year.

The Scot beat Raonic again just a few weeks later as he lifted the Wimbledon trophy for the second time.

Having enjoyed so much success on the lawns of west London it is no surprise Murray has decided to commit to appearing in the tournament until he retires.

“I’ve always loved playing the event and I’m really happy to know that I will play at Queen’s for as long as my career lasts,” Murray, 29, said on Wednesday.

“My first ATP World Tour match win came at Queen’s in 2005 so for it to become by far the most successful tournament of my career is a great feeling.

“Looking at the names that have won the tournament four times — some of the best players ever — winning it five times means a lot to me.”

Queen’s Club has responded to the popularity of the tournament by increasing the capacity of its centre court to more than 9,000 for this year’s event, which runs June 19-25.

More from Tennis

tags from this story

Wimbledon
follow this tag on MGNWimbledon
Andy Murray
follow this tag on MGNAndy Murray
Milos Raonic
follow this tag on MGNMilos Raonic
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

Wimbledon
follow this tag on MGN
Andy Murray
follow this tag on MGN
Milos Raonic
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Mohammad Bin Zayed visits UAE ambassador

Mohammad Bin Zayed visits UAE ambassador

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Female Indonesian workers come to UAE

Female Indonesian workers come to UAE

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Mother reunited with abused baby in Saudi

Mother reunited with abused baby in Saudi

Speeding motorist crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding motorist crashes into parked car, dies