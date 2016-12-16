Schnyder enjoying her moments in the sun

Patty Schnyder in action during Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge 2016 Photo-Arshad Ali/Gulf News

Dubai: “At twenty years of age, the will reigns; at thirty, the wit, and at forty, the judgement.” So was the observation made by Benjamin Franklin.

Roll on the years and Swiss tennis player Patty Schnyder seems to be enunciating exactly what one of the founding fathers of the USA uttered sometime during the 18th century.

A one-time number seven on the WTA Tour, Schnyder has been through life, first as a tennis player, later as a mother, and now, once again, re-discovering and enjoying her passion on the tour. During her career that commenced in 1994 and went up till mid-2011, the left-hander has reached six Grand Slam singles quarter-finals and one Slam semi-finals besides winning eleven WTA singles and five doubles titles earning nearly $8.5 million (Dhs 31.2 million).

On Wednesday, Schnyder turns 38 and still in the running **** for a spot in the quarter-finals of the ongoing 19th Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge that is being held at the Habtoor Grand Resort Autograph Collection. And she’s realistic at what’s happening at this juncture. “I know I am not young. And that is no problem for me. I still feel pretty fit and athletic out there,” she says after a tiring three sets out on court.

“Of course, I need more time to recover now and I cannot really work the hours I did before. But still, I am fast on the court and that’s what matters to me,” Schnyder adds.

“I know my game is there and if I am there with my feet and my concentration, then I can beat a lot of players out there,” she quips.

Even though the years bring forth wisdom, age can also be a huge neutraliser. “I think it is impossible now to be at my best again. I am enjoying the entire aspect surrounding tennis as I had a long break. So I am really happy to be competing again and I really like this lifestyle. It’s a different thing altogether. I just want to play good, have fun and enjoy it all over again,” Schnyder mentions.

“Experience has a lot to do with thinking and thinking is not always the best in tennis. Yes, experience helps before the match and to be ready for the match. But in really, really close scores, sometimes it is better not to think too much,” she nods.

So after having spent a major part of her life travelling as a professional on the WTA tour, does the former ace have any regrets, moreso after her slide from the rankings that eventually led Schnyder to walk away from tennis at the end of May 2011.

“No, no. I was really frustrated. I had enough of tennis and I really, really needed that break. I am bit surprised myself that now, after one year of starting again, I am still enjoying tennis so much. It’s good. I just take it and as long as I have so much fun in travelling to the sunny places in winter, that makes it even better,” she smiles.

Here too, Schnyder is not putting too much pressure on herself. “I will see how far I can go. Of course, I know I will have to play a little better but if the opponent is pushing me to a better level, maybe I can play even better,” she says.

“Everything is okay. There are some things I could do better, but it has been good so far,” Schnyder adds.

And proving her critics wrong has never ever been on her mind. “Actually, I don’t really read a lot,” she admits.

“So far, I am not like back there, or even in the top-100. Yes, at the moment I am getting my ranking up, but it is kind of slow. If I enjoy it, people can talk whatever they want and it really won’t bother me,” Schnyder adds.