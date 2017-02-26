Rosol lone qualifier on a rainy day

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Rosol lone qualifier on a rainy day

Weather plays crucial role as play is called off on second day of Dubai men’s qualifying

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Former world No. 26 Lukas Rosol was the only qualifier coming through on the second day of men’s qualifying as rain played spoilsport at the Dubai Tennis Championships on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Rosol — most famous for his defeat of Rafael Nadal in 2012 at Wimbledon — took just 58 minutes to secure a 7-5, 6-1 win over Vincent Millot of France and become the first man to make it into the main draw of the competition that is scheduled to get under way from Monday.

The only completed match was completed by 1pm, after which the skies opened and no further play was possible for the remainder of Sunday.

Fortunately, the weather forecast for the next few days of the week is quite favourable with bright and sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday followed by mostly sunny skies with part cloud cover on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Salah Talak, Tournament Director, had officially called off play for the day and released the order of play for Monday that will see the final round of qualifying being held from 11am onwards.

Hani El Khafief, Chief of Officials, was appreciative of all the hard work put in over the past two days by the court services team led by Laith Al Ani. “Saturday was the most difficult day in the history of the Dubai Tennis Championships. We had as many as nine interruptions in play and we used more than 1,200 towels to clean up the courts every time it stopped raining. But the court services team didn’t give up. They just came and cheerfully did such a fantastic job,” El Khafief said.

“Hats off to them all and we cannot thank them enough. Luckily, we had a better weather forecast for the rest of the week and we can enjoy some good tennis as well,” he added.

More from Tennis

tags from this story

Rafael Nadal
follow this tag on MGNRafael Nadal
Wimbledon
follow this tag on MGNWimbledon
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

Rafael Nadal
follow this tag on MGN
Wimbledon
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tennis

Federer breezes through on Dubai opening night

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayFashion at the Dubai tennis tournament
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat