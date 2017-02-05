Mobile
Rookie Thompson’s double in Australia’s win

Aussies now at home versus US in the quarter-finals on April 7-9

Gulf News
 

Melbourne: Young rookie Jordan Thompson claimed a winning double as Australia completed a 4-1 Davis Cup World Group victory over the Czech Republic in Melbourne on Sunday.

The 22-year-old, who was handed his debut by captain Lleyton Hewitt after Bernard Tomic made himself unavailable citing scheduling issues, won his second singles rubber of the tie on the Kooyong hardcourt.

Thompson, ranked 65, fought off the 157th-ranked Jan Satral 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 in 91 minutes to follow his 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 upset of 54th-ranked Jiri Vesely in Friday’s opening singles.

Vesely earned the Czechs’ only point of the tie when he downed Sam Groth, who stood in for Nick Kyrgios, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 in Sunday’s other reverse singles.

Australia will now face a home tie against the United States in the quarter-finals of the team competition on April 7-9.

“It’s a pretty quick turnaround, eight weeks or so, so the players get to go away and play in a few big tournaments before that,” Hewitt said.

“But I’m pretty happy with the way the boys are hitting it at the moment, so hopefully they come back playing just as well.”

Asked if Tomic would be considered for selection to play the Americans, Hewitt said: “Ah. I don’t know. Not sure. Can’t answer that right now.”

The Australians were always in control of the Kooyong tie against the hapless Czechs, who played without world number 12 Tomas Berdych and experienced Radek Stepanek, who withdrew from the doubles with injury.

Doubles pair John Peers and Groth secured the tie for Australia when they raced through the scratch Czech pairing of Vesely and Satral 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in Saturday’s doubles.

World No. 15 Kyrgios conceded just seven games in reeling off a 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 win over Satral on Friday.

Australia now lead the Czech Republic 8-1 in the Davis Cup competition.

Australia, 28-time winners, have not won the Davis Cup since 2003 and only returned to the competition’s top tier in 2014 after a six-year absence.

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Tomas Berdych
follow this tag on MGNTomas Berdych
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia

