Recharged Bouchard sets up Sydney semi with Konta

Canadian firing on all cylinders despite the heat

Gulf News
 

Sydney: Eugenie Bouchard reached her first semi-final for 10 months as she battled intense heat to down higher-ranked Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Sydney International on Wednesday.

The former Wimbledon finalist wore down the 27th-ranked Pavlyuchenkova 6-2, 6-3 in 76 minutes to set up a semi-final with Britain’s world number 10 Johanna Konta.

It will be the 49th-ranked Canadian’s first WTA Tour semi-final since the Malaysian Open in March last year.

“It’s a good step in the right direction. I know there is a long way to go to achieve what I want,” Bouchard said.

“But to match up against solid players like I have this week, it’s a very tough tournament here. So I’m proud of that, for sure.”

Bouchard beat Konta in three sets in the second round at last year’s Wimbledon, but it was a battle.

“I barely got through the last one. She’s a top-10 player. She’s playing her best tennis right now,” Bouchard said of Konta.

“I know she will be pretty aggressive. She hits a big ball. I will be ready for that and try and play some good tennis. Yeah, just be grateful for another day in Sydney.”

Konta continued her impressive progress through the Sydney International draw with a 6-3, 7-5 win over rising young Russian Daria Kasatkina, who had eliminated German world number one Angelique Kerber in Tuesday’s second round.

“I played Eugenie last year in Wimbledon, a really, really tough battle,” Konta said.

“I know going into it that it’s going to be a tough match. She still is one of the best players, and, yeah, it’s a given that it’s going to be a tough one.”

Elsewhere on a stifling day where temperatures topped 42 degrees Celsius (108 Fahrenheit), former world number one Caroline Wozniacki went down in a punishing three hour, 20 minute battle with Barbora Strycova 7-5, 6-7 (6/8), 6-4.

Both players needed treatment for foot blisters on the broiling Ken Rosewall Arena hardcourt.

Strycova in the semis will face the 2013 winner Agnieszka Radwanska, who eliminated Chinese qualifier Duan Yingying 6-3, 6-2 in the evening match.

Duan was the first Chinese woman through to the quarter-finals in Sydney since Li Na in 2013.

Wozniacki was attempting to end a run of seven Sydney International visits without getting past the quarter-finals.

She battled back from 5-2 down in the second set and 5-0 in the tiebreaker but fell in the third set.

“It was brutal out there, and it was really hot. But you just try and think like you’re on a beach,” Wozniacki said.

“That’s basically your train of thought. You know that it’s the same for both players, so I was just trying to mentally just try and keep cool. But it was really, really hot out there.”

 

Fact Box

Collated results from the fourth day of the ATP/WTA Tour Sydney International tennis tournament on Wednesday (x denotes seed):

Women’s singles

Quarter-finals

Barbora Strycova (CZE) bt Caroline Wozniacki (DEN x10) 7-5, 6-7 (6/8), 6-4

Eugenie Bouchard (CAN) bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 6-2, 6-3

Johanna Konta (GBR x6) bt Darya Kasatkina (RUS) 6-3, 7-5

Agnieszka Radwanska (POL x2) bt Duan Yingying (CHN) 6-3, 6-2

Men’s singles

2nd round

Pablo Carreno-Busta (ESP x4) bt Mischa Zverev (GER) 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3

Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER x5) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 7-5, 6-4

Gilles Muller (LUX x6) bt Matthew Barton (AUS) 6-1, 3-6, 6-4

Pablo Cuevas (URU x2) bt Nicolas Mahut (FRA) 6-4, 2-6, 6-2

Daniel Evans (GBR) bt Marcel Granollers (ESP x8) 1-6, 6-3, 6-3

Andrey Kuznetsov (RUS) bt Alex De Minaur (AUS) 6-2 retired (abdominal strain)

Viktor Troicki (SRB x3) bt Paolo Lorenzi (ITA) 6-3, 6-4

Dominic Thiem (AUT x1) bt Gastao Elias (POR) 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 7-5

Collated results from the fourth day of the WTA Tour Hobart International tennis tournament on Wednesday (x denotes seed):

Women’s singles

2nd round

Kiki Bertens (NED x1) bt Galina Voskoboeva (KAZ) 6-1, 6-4

Risa Ozaki (JPN) bt Lucie Safarova (CZE) 2-6, 6-3, 7-5

Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) bt Johanna Larsson (SWE x11) 6-4, 6-4

Shelby Rogers (USA) bt Lara Arruabarrena (ESP) 6-2, 6-2

Results from day three of the ATP Auckland Classic tournament on Wednesday (x denotes seed):

2nd rd

John Isner (USA x2) Malek Jaziri (TUN) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8/6)

Robin Haase (NED) bt David Ferrer (ESP x3) 2-6, 6-4, 7/6 (7/4)

Jack Sock (USA x4) Ryan Harrison (USA) 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 6-1

Jeremy Chardy (FRA) bt Feliciano Lopez (ESP x6) walkover

Steve Johnson (USA x7) bt Lu Yen-Hsun (TAI) 6-4, 7-6 (7/4)

Marcos Baghdatis (CYP x8) bt Dustin Brown (GER) 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4

Joao Sousa (POR) bt Brydan Klein (GBR) 6-3, 6-4

Jiri Vesely (CZE) bt Jose Statham (NZL*) 6-7 (6/8), 7-5, 6-3

* Late call-up after Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x1) withdrew due to illness

Results on the second day of the Kooyong Classic tennis tournament in Melbourne on Wednesday:

Men

Mikhail Youzhny (RUS) bt Andrew Whittington (AUS) 4-4, retired (ankle injury)

David Goffin (BEL) bt Bernard Tomic (AUS) 6-2, 6-4

Jerzy Janowicz (POL) bt Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/4)

Women’s exhibition

Yanina Wickmayer (BEL) bt Qiang Wang (CHN) 6-3, 6-4

