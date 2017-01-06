Qatar Open: Murray wins to stay on Djokovic collision course

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Qatar Open: Murray wins to stay on Djokovic collision course

Scot battles to straight sets win over Almagro after Serb cruises past Stepanek

Image Credit: AFP
Andy Murray in action.
 

Doha: Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic remain on collision course for their first major meeting of the season after both won through to the Qatar Open semi-finals on Thursday.

In blustery, chilly conditions, world number one Murray overcame the stiffest test, beating Spain’s Nicolas Almagro 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 in a hard-fought battle, to secure a 27th consecutive victory.

Djokovic, the world number two, eased through to the last four, beating evergreen veteran Radek Stepanek in a far more straightforward match, 6-3, 6-3.

The best two players in the world are now favourites to clash in Saturday’s final, but it is by no means certain and this was the second time this week Murray was stretched, following a tough victory in the last round against Austria’s Gerald Melzer.

On Thursday, Murray made 18 unforced errors before finally triumphing against the world number 44 from Spain.

He lost his first service game of the match and was visibly irritated about the quality of his tennis on a number of occasions.

Murray broke back in the eighth game of the opening set before securing it on a tie-break.

But his troubles were far from over.

Increasingly agitated and error-prone on court, he made the decisive break of serve in the 11th game of the second set after first squandering three break points.

But serving for the match he first had to save two break points, which summed up the Scotsman’s evening.

“Very tough match, very close both sets,” said Murray who has won 55 sets to just six dropped in his winning run on the ATP Tour.

“It was hard conditions today, very windy, hard to get into a rhythm.”

The victory means Murray now stands just five behind Rafael Nadal’s mark of 32 consecutive tour victories. Djokovic holds the all-time record of 43 wins in a row set between 2010 and 2011.

Murray will meet Tomas Berdych on Friday. The Czech beat France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in straight sets 7-5, 6-3.

Djokovic saw off Stepanek with ease to deny his Czech opponent the chance to make history.

If the 38-year-old Stepanek had beaten the Serb, he would have become the oldest player to qualify for an ATP semi-final in almost 25 years, since a 40-year-old Jimmy Connors reached the last four in San Francisco in 1993.

“It’s exciting, you obviously want to start the year off in the best possible way, that’s three wins out of three,” said Djokovic immediately afterwards.

The victory secured a 12th straight win for the Serb against Stepanek and extended his set-winning streak in Qatar to 16.

Djokovic won last year’s title without dropping a set, and he is yet to do so this year.

He will next meet Spain’s Fernando Verdasco who won through easily 6-2, 7-5, against another veteran, Ivo Karlovic, the last man to beat Djokovic in Doha, back in 2015.

Djokovic and Verdasco met in last year’s tournament, with the former number one dropping just four games.

More from Tennis

tags from this story

Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Spain
follow this tag on MGNSpain
Andy Murray
follow this tag on MGNAndy Murray
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
follow this tag on MGNJo-Wilfried Tsonga
Rafael Nadal
follow this tag on MGNRafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
follow this tag on MGNNovak Djokovic

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Spain
follow this tag on MGN
Andy Murray
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tennis

Cibulkova, Wozniacki win in contrasting styles

Sport Gallery

Pics: Al Mazroui wins Mohammad Endurance Cup

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car