Pliskova sets the bar higher in Dubai

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Pliskova sets the bar higher in Dubai

Radwanska, Makarova among those the Czech wants to set the record straight with

Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic fields questions from the media in Dubai on Sunday.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: World number three Karolina Pliskova has trained her sights on a couple of scalps she wants to conquer during her campaign in Dubai Duty Free Women’s Open this week.

The lanky Czech, who turns 25 next month, has been one of the biggest success stories of last season and has maintained her form. Just two months into 2017, Pliskova has already captured two singles titles — Saturday’s crown in Doha being topped by the Brisbane Open title in January.

Known for her all-round and aggressive game coupled with her powerful, accurate serve, Pliskova is one of the few new players to watch out for in the near future.

“Yes, definitely my game has evolved quite a bit. Now I am beating players who I didn’t beat in the past. This week [in Doha] I beat two of them and I think there are one or two left whom I have not beaten,” Pliskova told media on Sunday.

“I think anything is possible, and with my game I have big opportunities to beat those players. I just have to play well, serve aggressive and stay focused and then I can beat anyone. One of them is [Agnieszka] Radwanska. She is the next one I want to beat and then I have played Maria [Sharapova] just once and then against [Ekaterina] Makarova, I don’t have a good record,” she added.

Seeded No.2 and with a first round bye in Dubai this week, Pliskova’s second round opponent will be the winner of the match between Kristina Mladenovic and Katerina Siniakova scheduled to be held on Monday.

Interestingly, at least one of her two adversaries, namely Radwanska, is in the lower end of the draw with a likelihood of the two meeting only in the semi-final. Makarova, on the other hand, has been pitted in the upper half of the draw, along with Karolina’s twin Kristyna Pliskova.

“Yes, definitely I am comfortable with my form at the moment,” she said.

“Last night I was trying to enjoy the title a little bit [in Doha], and today I am starting a new tournament. So this is the last time that I am going to talk about my trophy as I just want to prepare well again for this tournament as it is going to be totally different — new balls, new players and a bigger draw. I just have to get ready,” she added.

Pliskova was pleased she could push herself despite a busy start to the season that included the Czech Republic’s Fed Cup win against Spain earlier this month.

“It was very difficult especially with the weekend that I had after Fed Cup. I just wasn’t too sure about my tennis as Fed Cup was indoors and Doha was outside. Everything was different, and then the conditions there were very tough as well. I didn’t practice much before the matches and I played four matches in three days. It was a special week and I think in the end I was playing some good tennis in the final,” she said.

More from Tennis

tags from this story

Maria Sharapova
follow this tag on MGNMaria Sharapova
Spain
follow this tag on MGNSpain
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

Maria Sharapova
follow this tag on MGN
Spain
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
forex

Also In Tennis

Shuai, Mertens progress in early games

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Final moments: Airport killing seen on CCTV

Final moments: Airport killing seen on CCTV

Hijack scare: Fighter jets escort India plane

Hijack scare: Fighter jets escort India plane

Up to 4.8% school fee increase in Dubai

Up to 4.8% school fee increase in Dubai

'83% of UAE workers bored with their jobs'

'83% of UAE workers bored with their jobs'

Confession: 'I killed my 2 brothers for Duterte'

Confession: 'I killed my 2 brothers for Duterte'

Handshakes: Male Muslim students excused

Handshakes: Male Muslim students excused