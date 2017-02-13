Philippines assured of semi-final berth

Filipino tennis player Kirksteen Rebuyas playing in the doubles final of Sheikh Zayed Tennis Championship in Fujairah.

Dubai: Last year’s runners-up Philippines ensured their spot in the last four of the men’s competition with a hard-fought 2-1 win over pre-tournament favourites India on the fourth day of the 23rd Nations Cup tennis being held at the Al Nasr Leisureland on Sunday.

Winners of their first two encounters against Ukraine and Norway, the Philippines got the ball rolling with Kirk Rebuyas giving them the lead with a 6-4, 7-6 (1) win over Ronak Manvja. Ajay Yadav then brought things on par with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Francis Largo. However, the Indian pair of Yadav and Manvja could not sustain their momentum in the decisive doubles as they went down 3-6, 6-2, 6-10 against Largo and Josepen Serra.

The Indian women too did not fare too well as they caved in to their second straight loss in the competition while going down 0-3 to defending champions Belarus. Simran Noronha sank in straight sets against Katsaaryna Karpuk, while Meesthi Shetmia also fell 0-6, 1-6 to Stefaniya Clernetsova. This was India’s second loss on the trot in the four-team competition.

Philippines ‘A’, runners-up last year, also secured their second win in the competition with a 2-1 result against Philippines ‘B’. Bea Acena went down in straight sets to Macy Gonzalez, but Maria Bulilan brought things back on level terms with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Renee Acena.

In the decisive doubles, Gonzalez and Floreza Alesna were too strong for the younger and less experienced Acena sisters as they won 6-0, 6-2.

In the men’s competition, Ukraine registered their first win with a 2-1 verdict against Norway, while Tunisia extended their unbeaten run to two wins with a favourable result against UAE ‘B’.

Competition will continue with the semi-finals on Tuesday and Wednesday followed by the finals on Thursday.