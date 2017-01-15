Nadal not giving up on Grand Slam dream

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Nadal not giving up on Grand Slam dream

Former world No.1 launches his partnership with Moya

Image Credit: AFP
Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne.
Gulf News
 

Melbourne: Rafael Nadal on Sunday revealed his battle against chronic pain but said he was hopeful of keeping his Grand Slam career alive as he launches his partnership with new coach Carlos Moya.

Injury-hit Nadal, 30, said he hadn’t played without pain for years but that he remained optimistic of challenging for big titles again.

When asked if he was free of pain and injuries, the Spaniard smiled ruefully and said: “I am not injured, no. Pain-free is a long time ago.”

Nadal hasn’t reached a Grand Slam semi-final since 2014 but after lengthy discussion with his long-time coach, his uncle Toni Nadal, he hired fellow Spaniard Moya in December.

“I am not a person who takes decisions like this,” Nadal said, clicking his fingers. “I need to talk. More than anything, you know, my uncle is my coach.

“He is a person that is decisive in my career, so I need to talk with him before taking any of these decisions. I will never take a decision like this if Toni is not happy with it.”

He added: “He’s (Moya) a person that I practised with during almost all my career since I was 15 until he retired ... It’s not a big deal, no? He is close to my house. He lives in Mallorca, too.”

Nadal, the current world number nine, plays Germany’s Florian Mayer in the first round on Tuesday and is seeded to meet top-rated teenager Alexander Zverev in the third round.

Last year, Nadal lost in the first round at Melbourne Park to compatriot Fernando Verdasco. But he said he wouldn’t be playing if he didn’t think he had a chance of lifting the trophy.

“If I don’t believe that I can be competitive — and when I say ‘competitive’, it’s fighting for the things that I fought for during the last 10 years — I will be probably playing golf or fishing at home,” he said.

“I am being honest about this. If I am here it’s because I believe ... I can fight for the things that really motivate me.”

“Being honest and being realistic, after Roland Garros, the only tournament I played with OK conditions, not 100 per cent conditions, was the US. Open.

“Because (the) Olympics, even if was a great event, I still had a lot of pain on the wrist. Was so difficult to play.” Having added former French Open and Davis Cup winner Carlos Moya to his coaching team, Nadal said that after the setbacks of the last few years he was just happy to be arriving at the season opening grand slam relatively fit and still eager to win.

“I am here. I am enjoying,” he said. “During the last seven months, I played just a couple of matches.

“That’s the real thing. I am playing tennis because I am happy doing what I am doing.

“I am here because I believe.”

— AFP

 

Order of play

(x denotes seeding)

Rod Laver Arena

Simona Halep (ROM x4) v Shelby Rogers (USA)

Kateryna Kozlova (UKR) v Venus Williams (USA x13)

Andy Murray (GBR x1) v Illya Marchenko (UKR)

Angelique Kerber (GER x1) v Lesia Tsurenko (UKR)

Jurgen Melzer (AUT) v Roger Federer (SUI x17)

 

Margaret Court Arena

Marina Erakovic (NZL) v Garbine Muguruza (ESP x7)

Bernard Tomic (AUS x27) v Thomaz Bellucci (BRA)

Coco Vandeweghe (USA) v Roberta Vinci (ITA x15)

Stan Wawrinka (SUI x4) v Martin Klizan (SVK)

Louisa Chirico (USA) v Eugenie Bouchard (CAN)

More from Tennis

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Rafael Nadal
follow this tag on MGNRafael Nadal
French Open
follow this tag on MGNFrench Open
Olympics
follow this tag on MGNOlympics
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Rafael Nadal
follow this tag on MGN
French Open
follow this tag on MGN
Olympics
follow this tag on MGN
Germany
follow this tag on MGN
 

Order of play

Read More

Also In Tennis

Federer basks in ‘special moment’

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Ronaldo wins FIFA best player award

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon