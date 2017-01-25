Nadal closes in on a title-clash with Federer

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Nadal closes in on a title-clash with Federer

Former world No 1 powers past injury-hit Raonic at Australian Open

Image Credit: AFP
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates beating Canada's Milos Raonic in their quarter-final match
Gulf News
 

Melbourne: Rafael Nadal edged closer to a much-anticipated Australian Open final with his great rival Roger Federer after marching into the semi-finals on Wednesday.

The 14-time Grand Slam champion was too powerful for injury-hit world number three Milos Raonic, winning 6-4, 7-6 (9/7), 6-4 in two hours 44 minutes.

The Spanish superstar will play Bulgaria’s 15th seed Grigor Dimitrov in Friday’s semi-final. He leads Dimitrov 7-1.

Nadal preferred to focus on his next match with Dimitrov rather than contemplating a ninth Grand Slam final showdown with Federer, but he paid tribute to the Swiss legend for his amazing run at this year’s Australian Open.

“Let me enjoy today, the victory, being in semi-final. For me is great news again. It’s a good start of the season,” he told reporters.

“Now I have a very tough match against Dimitrov. Whatever happens on the other side of the draw, I think it is great for tennis that Roger is there again after an injury, after a lot of people talked that probably he would never be back.

“The real thing is that he’s back and he’s probably ready to win again, fighting again to win a major.

“That’s good for the fans because Roger is a legend of our sport. I am happy to be there, too. I am focused on my semi-final.”

It was another accomplished performance from the 30-year-old Spaniard who reached his first Grand Slam semi-final since he won the 2014 French Open, and struggled with injury last year.

“Great. It’s good news. Especially winning against difficult players: [Gael] Monfils in quarter-finals, [Alexander] Zverev round of 16 and now Raonic,” Nadal said.

“All of them are top players. So that’s very important for me because that means that I am competitive and playing well.

“I’m so just excited about being back in final rounds of the most important events.”

It was the 30-year-old Spaniard’s fifth Australian Open semi-final and his 24th in Grand Slams.

Nadal is bidding to win his second Australian Open title and become the first man in the Open era — and only the third man in history — to win each of the four Grand Slam titles twice.

With his victory Nadal is projected to rise to six in next week’s ATP rankings unless Dimitrov goes on to win the Australian title, in which case he would be number seven.

Winning the title in Melbourne would lift Nadal to fourth on the world rankings.

Nadal began the night quarter-final better and earned a break point in the fifth game before breaking when the Canadian over-hit a smash at double break point in his next service game.

He safely negotiated the rest of his service games and took the opening set with an overhead smash.

Nadal fought off a break point in a five-deuce service game early in the second set as Raonic began to serve better.

The Canadian left the court at 3-2 for treatment to an adductor injury.

The end came quickly when Raonic fell three match points down in the 10th game and Nadal won the rally to win which he greeted with his arms raised in the air.

“Obviously he put it together more consistently, much more consistently, than I did today,” Raonic said.

“He’s doing a lot of things well. He’s fighting well, which has always been his strongest attribute.”

 

Fixtures, results

Order of Play

Rod Laver Arena

Bob Bryan (USA)/Mike Bryan (USA x3) vs Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)/Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (ESP)

Coco Vandeweghe (USA) v Venus Williams (USA x13)

Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (CRO) v Serena Williams (USA x2)

Roger Federer (SUI x17) v Stan Wawrinka (SUI x4)

Results

Men’s singles

Quarter-finals

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x15) bt David Goffin (BEL x11) 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

Rafael Nadal (ESP x9) bt Milos Raonic (CAN x3) 6-4, 7-6 (9/7), 6-4

Women’s singles

Quarter-finals

Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (CRO) bt Karolina Pliskova (CZE x5) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

Serena Williams (USA x2) bt Johanna Konta (GBR x9) 6-2, 6-3

More from Tennis

tags from this story

Rafael Nadal
follow this tag on MGNRafael Nadal
Grigor Dimitrov
follow this tag on MGNGrigor Dimitrov
Andy Murray
follow this tag on MGNAndy Murray
Australian Open
follow this tag on MGNAustralian Open
Novak Djokovic
follow this tag on MGNNovak Djokovic
Roger Federer
follow this tag on MGNRoger Federer
Milos Raonic
follow this tag on MGNMilos Raonic

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

Rafael Nadal
follow this tag on MGN
Grigor Dimitrov
follow this tag on MGN
Andy Murray
follow this tag on MGN
Australian Open
follow this tag on MGN
Novak Djokovic
follow this tag on MGN
 

Fixtures, results

Read More

Also In Tennis

Federer beats Nadal, wins Australian Open

Sport Gallery

Federer beats Nadal to win Australian Open

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services