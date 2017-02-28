Murray makes light work of Jaziri at Dubai Open

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Murray makes light work of Jaziri at Dubai Open

World No. 1 scores comfortable straight-sets victory against Jaziri in first match since shock exit from Australian Open

Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Andy Murray during his entertaining 6-4, 6-1 win over the Arab world’s top player Malek Jaziri.
 

Dubai: World No. 1 Andy Murray took his first step towards a maiden Dubai title with an entertaining 6-4, 6-1 win over the Arab world’s top player Malek Jaziri, while unheralded debutant Damir Dzumhur sent defending champion Stan Wawrinka crashing out at the Dubai Tennis Championships on Tuesday.

Murray got a good measure of his opponent from Tunisia to secure a 78-minute win over Jaziri, while the 77-ranked Dzumhur secured a second win over a top-10 player with a dominant 7-6 (4), 6-3 result over Wawrinka.

Jaziri broke in the third to nose ahead 2-1, but couldn’t hold on to the early advantage as Murray broke back immediately and then a second break in the tenth was enough for the Scot to take the set 6-4 in 46 minutes.

In the second set, both stayed on serve till the fourth game when Jaziri called for the physio while trailing 1-2 and 0-40 on serve. Though a diversion, that intermission was just enough for the world number one as he broke and held to go 4-1 clear to clean up the set in quick time.

Jaziri later disclosed that he had been suffering from sudden nose bleeds since his arrival in Dubai from Europe two days back. “I’ve had these sudden nose bleeds for at least five times since I arrived here, and tonight I started feeling dizzy and my head was throbbing,” Jaziri explained.

“I think I still gave a good account of myself and fought well on court. For sure, we will be looking at the game with my coach and trying to see where improvements can be made,” the Tunisian added.

Murray was relieved to get through the opening round. “The beginning was tough and he [Jaziri] took his chances as he had nothing to lose against me. In addition, this was the first time for me under lights,” the Scotsman later said.

“Tomorrow is a different day and I will need to be sharper and more clinical against Guillermo [Garcia-Lopez] as he has beaten me a couple of times,” he added.

Related Links

Meanwhile, Dzumhur secured his place in the second round with a clinical 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over defending champion Wawrinka, while Lucas Pouille was always in control with his 6-2, 6-2 sweep in 54 minutes against Adam Pavlasek.

Coming in from Florida after his second round loss to Juan Martin del Potro at last week’s Delray Beach Open, the 24-year-old Dzumhur overcame a late spell of nervousness to register his first win against his Swiss opponent.

Serving for the match, Dzumhur had three double faults in the seventh game that allowed Wawrinka his first break of the second set and still trail the Bosnian 3-5. But he held his nerve to win in 72 minutes and register the first major upset of the men’s week.

His biggest win so far was his 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-3 defeat of Tomas Berdych in the second round in Monte Carlo last year. The Bosnian had also won in Miami after Rafael Nadal had retired with the score reading 2-6, 6-4, 3-0.

“I expect tough matches. He’s playing good. I saw him play this year already. I need to focus on myself. I need to practice more, to get in better level, and expect to do some good results. I’m quite unhappy to lose in the first round. It’s tough, because I played well last year here. I was happy to be back on the ATP Tour after a month,” Wawrinka rued.
 

RESULTS

(Round One Men’s singles)

Damir Dzumhur bt Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (4), 6-3;

Lucas Pouille bt Adam Pavlasek 6-2, 6-2;

Fernando Verdasco bt Andreas Seppi 6-2, 7-5;

Daniel Evans bt Dustin Brown 6-2, 6-3;

Daniil Medvedev bt Omar Behroozian 6-2, 7-5;

Evgeny Donskoy bt Mikhail Youzhny 6-4, 6-4;

Marius Copil bt Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 6-2;

Andy Murray bt Malek Jaziri 6-4, 6-1.


Men’s doubles

Rohan Bopanna/Marcin Matkowski bt Ivan Dodig/Marcel Granollers 5-7, 6-3 11-9;

Florin Mergea/Viktor Troicki bt Karen Khachanov/Benoit Paire 6-7 (5), 6-4, 10-6;

Daniel Nestor/Eduoard Roger-Vasselin bt James McGee/David O’Hare 6-1, 6-1.


Order of Play (Wednesday)

Centre Court
(Start at 2pm) Roberto Bautista Agut vs Fernando Verdasco;

Daniel Evans vs Gael Monfils;

(Not before 7pm)
 

Andy Murray vs Guillermo Garcia-Lopez;

Roger Federer vs Evgeny Donskoy.

 

Court 1 (Start at 2pm)

Daniil Medvedev vs Philipp Kohlschreiber;

Marius Copil vs Lucas Pouille;

 

(Not before 4.30pm)

Tomas Berdych OR Lukas Rosol vs Robin Haase;

Marcel Granollers vs Damir Dzumhur;

James Cerretani/Philipp Oswald vs Guillermo Garcia-Lopez/Leander Paes.

 

Court 3 (Start at 3pm)

Florin Mergea/Viktor Troicki vs Rohan Bopanna/Marcin Matkowski;

Lucas Pouille/Fernando Verdasco vs Philipp Kohlschreiber/Florian Mayer;

Henri Kontinen/John Peers vs Daniel Evans/Gilles Muller

More from Tennis

tags from this story

Andy Murray
follow this tag on MGNAndy Murray
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Novak Djokovic
follow this tag on MGNNovak Djokovic

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

Andy Murray
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Novak Djokovic
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tennis

Federer out, Donskoy has the last laugh

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays