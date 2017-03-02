Murray fights off Kohlschreiber

Andy Murray of Britain celebrates after beating Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany during a quarter final match of the Dubai Tennis Championships, Thursday, March 2, 2017.

Dubai: World number one Andy Murray proved why exactly he is in that exalted position of men’s tennis as he clawed his way past gritty German opponent Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-7 (4), 7-6 (18), 6-1 and confirm a semi-final spot at the Dubai Tennis Championships late on Thursday.

Down and nearly out, the top seed – who is chasing his first-ever Dubai crown – saved seven match points to win in an entertaining tie-breaker 20-18 and draw level against his German opponent. The tie-breaker – among the longest in modern day men’s tennis – lasted a little over 31 minutes.

Aki Rahunen had won a 24-22 first set tie-break against Peter Nyborg in their first round qualifying of the 1992 Copenhagen Open to record the longest tie-breaker so far.