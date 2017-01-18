Murray, Federer cruise ahead in Melbourne

Britain’s Andy Murray reacts as he falls during his second round match against Russia’s Andrey Rublev at the Australian Openyesterday. He survived to beat the Russian qualifier 6-3, 6-0, 6-2.

Melbourne: When Andy Murray tumbled to the court, clutching his right ankle, the top of the men’s draw at the Australian Open momentarily took on a new complexion.

Top-ranked Murray, a five-time runner-up at Melbourne Park, was leading his second-round match comfortably Wednesday night when his right shoe caught on the surface in the third game of the third set, and he rolled awkwardly on the ground.

He continued and won that game, talking to himself, saying “It’s not good news.” He saw a trainer during the next change of ends, but decided he didn’t need any extra treatment on his already heavily strapped foot.

Murray went on to win 6-3, 6-0, 6-2 against No. 156-ranked Andrey Rublev, later saying “It’s a little bit sore — not too serious.” ‘’I was moving OK toward the end, so that’s positive,” he said.

It was Murray’s 178th win in a Grand Slam match, joining Stefan Edberg at equal eighth on the list of match winners in the Open era. The 19-year-old Rublev’s first-round win here was his first in a major tournament.

Murray next faces No. 31 Sam Querrey, who had 7-6 (5), 6-0, 6-1 win over 17-year-old wild card Alex De Minaur.

Roger Federer’s progress was more straight forward, beating 20-year-old qualifier Noah Rubin 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (3) to maintain his record of never failing to reach the third round at the 18 Australian Opens he’s contested.

After back-to-back wins over qualifiers, the degree of difficulty in the 17-time Grand Slam winner’s comeback from a six-month injury layoff will increase exponentially. Next up, Federer faces 2010 Wimbledon finalist Tomas Berdych, who had a 6-3, 7-6 (6), 6-2 win over Ryan Harrison.

Also looming, potentially, is No. 5 Kei Nishikori, the 2014 US. Open finalist, who set up a third-round match against Lukas Lacko with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 win over Jeremy Chardy.

They’re all in the same quarter of the draw as Murray.

US Open champion Stan Wawrinka advanced 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 over Steve Johnson and will next play No. 29 Viktor Troicki in the lower quarter of the top half of the draw.

No. 19 John Isner, the highest-seeded US player in the men’s draw, lost to Mischa Zverev 6-7 (4), 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (7), 9-7 and followed Johnson, Rubin and Harrison out. Wins by No. 23 Jack Sock and Querrey ended the day on a more positive note for the American men.

No. 7 Marin Cilic and No. 14 Nick Kyrgios were beaten in night matches. Cilic lost in four sets to Daniel Evans, and No. 89-ranked Andreas Seppi rallied from two sets down and saved a match point to beat Kyrgios 1-6, 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-2, 10-8 in a seesawing match that featured a high-risk, between-the-legs shot from the enigmatic Australian.

“It was a tough match and I couldn’t get into a rhythm and fell 2-0 sets behind. I kept fighting and started to play well in the important moments.

“I was concentrating on my game and not worrying about he was doing. It was important to keep going and to stay focused.”

Defending champion Angelique Kerber celebrated her 29th birthday with a 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-2 second-round win over Carina Witthoeft.

The crowd sang her “Happy Birthday,” although she wasn’t entirely on song. The No. 1-ranked Kerber angrily swiped her racket in the second set in a burst of frustration that momentarily threw her off her game.

She had two double-faults in the tiebreaker, as Witthoeft levelled the match, but regained control in the third.

Kerber planned to celebrate over dinner, then get back to work before Friday’s third-round match against Kristyna Pliskova, who beat No. 27 Irina-Camelia Begu 6-4, 7-6 (8). Pliskova’s twin sister, Karolina, lost the US. Open final to Kerber.

Venus Williams had to field questions about getting older after an energetic performance in her 6-3, 6-2 win over Stefanie Voegele.

The 36-year-old, seven-time major winner played the first of her record 73 Grand Slam tournaments at the French Open in 1997.

French Open champion Garbine Muguruza beat Samantha Crawford 7-5, 6-4 in a night match, and Mona Barthel beat Olympic gold medallist Monica Puig.

