More tickets available online for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

With the world’s best players in action on court and a full schedule of entertainment on offer, the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium will be the place to be from February 19 to March 4.

Dubai: The organisers of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships have announced the release of more tickets online, including finals tickets, to ensure fans do not miss any of the action when the tennis extravaganza rolls into town.

With the world’s best players in action on court and a full schedule of entertainment on offer in the Tennis Village, the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in Garhoud will be the place to be from February 19 to March 4 as the event celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Tickets are available for every day of the tournament, including women’s and men’s finals from the box office and now online.

Colm McLoughlin, Executive vice-chairman and CEO of tournament owners and organisers Dubai Duty Free is delighted with the line-up of players competing in Dubai this year,

“The women’s field is one of the best you will see outside of a Grand Slam, with the likes of former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber, French Open champion Garbine Muguruza, WTA Finals winner Dominika Cibulkova, and Great Britain’s new star Johanna Konta.

“And of course we are very excited to be welcoming world number one, Wimbledon and Olympic champion Andy Murray, seven-time Dubai winner and Australian Open champion Roger Federer, three-time Grand Slam winner and defending Dubai champion Stan Wawrinka, as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the ATP event.”

Tournament Director Salah Tahlak said: “We are looking forward to another exciting tournament this year. We are delighted to be welcoming the top players back again, and with so much happening in the village over the fortnight the atmosphere this year will be wonderful”.

Tickets for every day of the event including the finals are still available from the Box Office at the Dubai Tennis Stadium, Garhoud which opens from 9am to 9pm daily. Tickets are also available online through http://www.dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com/en/tickets. For further information about tickets, prices and the tournament visit www.dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com.