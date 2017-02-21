Lu, Edmund among winners in Delray Beach

Miami: British eighth seed Kyle Edmund and Taiwan’s Lu Yen-Hsun booked a second-round matchup Monday at the ATP Delray Beach Open while US defending champion Sam Querrey advanced on a retirement. Edmund, ranked 49th, fired five aces and faced only one break point in a 6-3, 6-0 victory over France’s Adrian Mannarino, while Lu, ranked 63rd, rallied from a set and 0-3 down to defeat American Bjorn Fratangelo 4-6, 7-5, 6-4. “It was a tough feeling in this moment,” Lu said. “I just tried other things. I changed the game plan, trying to come into the net more and put the pressure on him. I had nothing to lose. I just tried to play a different way and see how he reacts. It worked pretty well after that.”