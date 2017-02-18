Life begins at 34 for birthday girl Vinci

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Life begins at 34 for birthday girl Vinci

Roberta heartened by fact Italians improve with age in singles game

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Salah Tahlak, Tournament Director, presents Roberta Vinci flower for her birthday, at the Draw Ceremony for Women's Tennis at Dubai Tennis Stadium, Dubai.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Roberta Vinci didn’t mind turning 34 on Saturday as she says the older Italians get, the better they play singles tennis.

She’s not wrong, despite the Italians excelling at any age in doubles, winning seven doubles Grand Slam titles — with Vinci being involved in five of those alongside Sara Errani; the country’s only two singles Grand Slam winners Flavia Panetta and Francesca Schiavone both waited until after turning 30 to win their first majors.

Panetta beat Vinci to win the US Open in 2015, aged 33, and Schiavone took the French Open in 2010, aged 30.

“I don’t know why but there must be something special in our body after 30, we all have great moments after 30,” said Vinci on the sidelines of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship draw.

Her own best moment, she said, came at the age of 32 when she beat Serena Williams in the semi-finals of the 2015 US Open to deny the American a calendar-year Grand Slam, before going on to lose the final to Panetta.

It’s widely considered to be one of the greatest upsets in the history of women’s tennis as Vinci was ranked 42 positions below Williams at the time and had never previously taken a set off the legend in four previous meetings.

“It was an incredible moment for me and also tennis, the best moment in my life. Sometimes it can happen, you know, you just have to keep believing.”

This season hasn’t started as well for Vinci; she made the quarters in Brisbane and the last 16 in Sydney before a first round knockout in Melbourne, then she reached another quarters in St. Petersburg before a first round knockout in Doha last week.

“It’s not so good, but that’s normal, I can play every tournament better, so step-by-step, it’s a long year, I know I can play much better.”

In Dubai she faces a first round showdown with 24-year-old Czech Kristyna Pliskova, the twin sister of Karolina.

“It’s a tough match, I don’t remember playing her.” They actually met once in the first round in Prague on clay in 2008. Vinci won 6-2, 6-0. “I will try my best, she’s left handed, so I will play aggressive like always and we will see.

“I had some problem in my foot but it’s getting better so I’m ready for this tournament and hope for the best.”

In seven Dubai appearances, Vinci’s best run was to the semi-finals in 2013 when she lost to her doubles partner Errani. Last year, she was knocked out in the first round by Kazakh qualifier Yaroslava Shvedova.

More from Tennis

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Li Na
follow this tag on MGNLi Na
Serena Williams
follow this tag on MGNSerena Williams

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Li Na
follow this tag on MGN
Serena Williams
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tennis

5 ways to win the fashion game at Ladies’ Night

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring