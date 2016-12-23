Mobile
Kvitova released from hospital after knife attack

Czech star able to move fingers on left hand after surgery and insists she will play again

Image Credit: Reuters
Czech Republic's tennis player Petra Kvitova reacts during a news conference after she was injured on Tuesday when she fought off an intruder in her home, damaging all the fingers on her playing hand, in Prague, Czech Republic on Friday.
Gulf News
 

Prague: Petra Kvitova is determined to play tennis again — no matter what that requires after a knife-wielding intruder attacked her inside her home.

The two-time Wimbledon champion was released from a hospital on Friday, three days after she was operated following injuries in the attack in the town of Prostejov.

With a big bandage covering her left hand and forearm, Kvitova said she was told by the surgeon who operated on her in a specialised clinic in the northern town of Vysoke nad Jizerou on Tuesday that her recovery is “looking good and without complications, as it should be.”

“I feel better day by day,” she told reporters in Prague.

“Yesterday morning during a session (with) the doctor, I was able to move the fingers on my left hand which I think ... was the greatest Christmas present I could have wished for.”

Apparently in a good mood and smiling, Kvitova offered thanks for support she received from other players, fans, her family, team and doctors.

“I never received so many (supportive) messages in my life at a moment,” she said. “I really appreciate that.”

Martina Navratilova was among those who wished Kvitova “a speedy recovery.”

“We can’t wait to see you back on court again,” the tennis great tweeted.

Kvitova sustained damage to the tendons in her left hand, along with injuries to all five fingers and two nerves.

Doctors estimate it will take her about six months to return to tennis.

Kvitova vowed to come back, sooner or later.

“I don’t care about how much time it takes, if three months, six months or a year,” she said. “But that’s for sure I want to return one day and I’ll do all I can to make that happen. I had no doubt about my return to the tennis circuit for a second. I had no doubt about my return to the tennis circuit for a second.”

Kvitova won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014. She reached a career-high ranking of No. 2 in 2011, but finished the 2016 season as No. 11.

Kvitova didn’t take questions but said she didn’t want to look back and talk about Tuesday’s incident. The attacker is still at large.

In April 1993, Monica Seles was at the height of her success when she was stabbed in the back during a changeover at a tournament in Hamburg. A man reached over a courtside railing and knifed her, leaving an inch-deep slit between her shoulder blades.

Seles returned to the game 27 months later and reached the 1995 US Open final.

