Kerber enjoying pressure of being No. 1

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Kerber enjoying pressure of being No. 1

Reigning diva of women’s tennis ready to kick-start season

Image Credit: AFP
Angelique Kerber
Gulf News
 

Brisbane: Germany’s Angelique Kerber said on Sunday she was enjoying the pressure of being the world’s top-ranked tennis player as she prepares to get her 2017 season underway.

Speaking ahead of the Brisbane International, Kerber conceded she would be under more pressure in 2017 as the world No. 1 but was not letting it get to her.

“I think it will be a completely different year than 2016,” she said.

“There are a lot of challenges that I have now, and I think I’m ready. Of course the pressure is there but it’s a different pressure now.”

Kerber said she was initially surprised at the attention she had received since reaching number one last September.

“The biggest thing was that I have so many things to do,” she said.

“It was a really big thing here, and in Germany, and everywhere, so that surprised me a lot. I’m actually just trying to enjoy it — I’m still enjoying it.”

Kerber had a breakthrough 2016, winning two Grand Slams on her way to becoming number one.

But asked when her run to the top began, Kerber pointed to the first round in Brisbane last year, when she rallied from a set down to beat Italy’s Camila Giorgi 5-7, 6-3, 6-0.

“Starting here with my first round where I played on court one, I think, and I lost the first set,” she said.

“Then we had a rain delay and I came back after losing the first set and I won that match.

“So this was the start of my journey in 2016, here in Australia, because then I played every single round better and better.

“And then, of course, the final [which she lost] against Vika [Azarenka] here was not bad and I went to Melbourne with a lot of confidence.”

Kerber went on to beat Serena Williams at the Australian Open to win her maiden Grand Slam, lost to the American in the Wimbledon final, before downing her again to win the US Open and become the first German world number one since Steffi Graf in 1996.

Kerber has been given a bye into the second round, where she will play either Australian wildcard Ashleigh Barty or Serbian qualifier Aleksandra Krunic.

More from Tennis

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Serena Williams
follow this tag on MGNSerena Williams
Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly
Angelique Kerber
follow this tag on MGNAngelique Kerber
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Serena Williams
follow this tag on MGN
Italy
follow this tag on MGN
Angelique Kerber
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tennis

Djokovic gets fright, but wins at Qatar Open

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays