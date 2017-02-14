Jankovic wins in wet and windy Qatar

Doha, Rotterdam: Former world No. 1 Jelena Jankovic was the most notable winner on a day affected by rain and thunderstorms at the Qatar Open on Monday.

The Serb, a former US Open finalist, beat Bulgaria’s Tsevtana Pironkova 6-1, 6-7 (6/8), 6-4 in a first round qualifier lasting two-and-a-half hours.

It is the first time Jankovic has played in qualifiers since 2004.

It was also her seventh straight victory against Pironkova.

There were also victories for Americans Christina McHale and Madison Brengle to progress to the main draw.

And later on in the day, in a rain-affected match Australian Samantha Stosur, the 2011 US Open winner, won through to the second round beating Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova 7-5, 6-4.

But overall it was a day dominated by the bad weather, with several interruptions halting play.

And with further rain and thunderstorms forecast for the week ahead in Doha, it could prove a headache for tournament organisers.

Already the top seeds, including, Angelique Kerber and Karolina Pliskova, will not play until Wednesday at the earliest, three days into a six-day tournament.

Qatar — infamous for its hot weather which has seen the 2022 football World Cup host push the tournament back to November/December that year — has been suffering relatively poor weather for the past 10 days or so.

Earlier this month the desert state recorded its lowest ever temperature, just 1.5 degrees Celsius.

In Rotterdam, Tomas Berdych needed a break in the final game to seal a surprisingly difficult 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 win over Romanian qualifier Marius Copil on Monday.

The fourth-seeded Berdych, winner of the indoor title at the Ahoy stadium three years ago, was matched by the challenger at 11 aces each in a contest going just over 90 minutes.

Berdych saved all three break points he faced while breaking once to reach the second round.

“I won in 2014 but I’m not superstitious, it would be a nice tradition to do it (win) again,” Berdych said as he started his 10th appearance at the event in the Dutch port city.

“I like to come here, it’s always a tough field with a lot of good players.”

Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert booked the first of the second-round spots, beating Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/5).

Dutchman Robin Haase defeated German Florian Mayer 7-5, 7-6 (7/3) while Evgeny Donskoy of Russia dispatched Marcel Granollers 6-4, 6-4.

Rotterdam boss Richard Krajicek said the entries of weekend title-winners Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov would soften the box office blow after Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka withdrew due to injury.

The tournament was left to feature former US Open winner Marin Cilic as top seed, with the 2014 Rotterdam finalist starting his current campaign against quirky Frenchman Benoit Paire on Tuesday.

The seventh-ranked Cilic aims to escape a run of bad luck which handed him second-round defeats at his last three events in Chennai, the Australian Open and Montpellier.