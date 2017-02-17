Jabeur comfortably enters second round

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Jabeur comfortably enters second round

Top seed Duan and all three wild cards sent packing as qualifying gets under way

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The top Tunisian and Arab player Ons Jabeur eased into the second round of qualifying on the opening day of the Dubai Duty Free Women’s Open, which got under way under cloudy skies at the Dubai Tennis Stadium, on Friday.

Twenty-two-year-old Jabeur, who shot into prominence after being crowned juniors champion at the French Open in 2011, took a little over an hour to dispose of Brazilian Paula Cristina Goncalves 6-3, 6-3 to set a second round meeting up against Nao Hibino of Japan or Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada.

“I tried to do my best even though it was windy and the ball was moving around a bit. This win was pretty good for a first start in Dubai and I am really happy to win here. It is always a special win in any Arabic country. Hopefully, I will continue this way and do better as the tournament continues,” Jabeur told media.

“First, I want to qualify and then take it match by match. After that we will see how far I can go in this tournament,” the 22-year-old added.

Besides the foul weather that disrupted play through the opening day of qualifiers, the other highlight was top seed Ying-Ying Duan of China falling to Bulgaria’s Aleksandrina Naydenova 6-3, 6-3. The top seed was followed out of the tournament by all three wild cards — the Kichenok sisters, Lyudmyla and Nadiia and Oman’s Fatma Al Nabhani.

However, the rest of the top seeds went through unscathed, led by No. 2 Mandy Minella defeating Amra Sadikovic 7-5, 6-2; fifth seed Risa Ozaki a 6-3, 6-4 winner over Nadiia Kichenok; while sixth seed Saisai Zheng got the better of Andreja Klepac 7-5, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Oman’s Al Nabhani went down 6-0, 6-1 in less than an hour against eleventh seed Kai-Chen Chang of Taiwan.

Playing each other for the first time, the 25-year-old Al Nabhani floundered against her clever opponent from Taipei, who took under 53 minutes to breeze past the Gulf region’s best player.

RESULTS

First round qualifying at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships that got under way at the Dubai Tennis Stadium on Friday: Mandy Minella bt Amra Sadikovic 7-5, 6-2; Aleksandrina Naydenova bt Ying-Ying Duan 6-3, 6-3; Aryna Sabalenka bt Lyudmyla Kichenok 7-5, 6-0; Patricia Maria Tig bt Ayumi Morita 3-0 (retd.); Kai-Lin Zhang bt Alicja Rosoloska 6-3, 6-3; Risa Ozaki bt Nadia Kichenok 6-3, 6-4; Ons Jabeur bt Paula Cristina Goncalves 6-3, 6-3; Julia Boserup bt Anastasia Rodionova 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (1); Kai-Chen Chang bt Fatima Al Nabhani 6-0, 6-1; Saisai Zheng bt Andreja Klepac 7-5, 6-4; Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez bt Lucie Hradecka 6-3, 6-4; Lin Zhu bt Miachaela Honcova 6-1, 6-4; Natalia Vikhlyantseva bt Darija Jurak 6-3, 6-2.

Order of Play (Saturday)

Court 1 (start at 10.30am) Aleksandrina Naydenova vs Aryna Sabalenka; (Not before 12 noon) Elise Mertens vs Andrea Hlavackova; Nao Hibino OR Gabriela Dabrowski vs Ons Jabeur; (Not before 2pm) Elise Mertens OR Andrea Hlavackova vs Patricia Maria Tig.

Court 2 (start at 10.30am) Mandy Minella vs Lin Zhu; (Not before 12 noon) Olga Savchuk vs Silvia Soler-Espinosa.

Court 3 (start at 10.30am) Julia Boserup vs Kai-Chen Chang; Natalia Vikhlyantseva vs Kai-Lin Zhang; (Not before 2pm) Risa Ozaki vs Olga Savchuk OR Silvia Soler-Espinosa.

Court 7 (start not before 12 noon) Saisai Zheng vs Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez.

More from Tennis

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
China
follow this tag on MGNChina
Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman
Canada
follow this tag on MGNCanada
Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN
Oman
follow this tag on MGN
Canada
follow this tag on MGN
Japan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tennis

Daily Deuce: Tennis stars coach young fans

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside costliest villa on sale in Dubai

Look: Inside costliest villa on sale in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Meet the UAE’s merchant of hope

Meet the UAE’s merchant of hope

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Fire breaks out at Abu Dhabi tower

Fire breaks out at Abu Dhabi tower