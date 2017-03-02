ITF chief looks to tap into Asia’s potential

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

ITF chief looks to tap into Asia’s potential

Haggerty has a single governing body for tennis on his wish list

Image Credit: Alaric Gomes/Gulf News
ITF President David Haggerty accepts a token from Shaikh Hasher Al Maktoum, President, Tennis Emirates as Shaikh Ahmad Al Sabah, Life President of the Asian Tennis Federation, Sarah Ahmad Baker and Anil Khanna, look on.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: The International Tennis Federation (ITF) is keen to rope in Asia in a bigger role as part of the governing body’s plan for the future.

Explaining the salient features of ‘ITF 2024’ that was unveiled in mid-2016, federation president David Haggerty admitted the need to tap the vast potential for tennis all over the world, especially in Asia.

The ITF 2024, launched at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Zagreb last year, is a new strategic plan for creating a long-term strategy for sustainable growth of the sport. The American, who was elected to replace Italian Francesco Ricci Bitti as President last September, outlined the ITF’s mission to develop, grow and promote tennis around the world through good governance, integrity and trust, inclusiveness, innovation, ambition and collaboration.

“We haven’t spent much time here with the development of tennis,” Haggerty admitted on the sidelines of a development seminar for countries in the West Asia region at the Roda Al Bustan Hotel on Thursday. Shaikh Hasher Al Maktoum, President, Tennis Emirates was the chief guest along with key personnel including Anil Khanna, President of Asian Tennis Federation (ATF), Miguel Crespo, Manager, Participation and Coaching at ITF and Amir Borghei, Development Officer for West and Central Asia, among others.

“After football, it is tennis that holds the maximum potential. To start with, it is among the most watched sport. Now we need to turn this following into a few stars emerging from this region,” Haggerty related.

Khanna, who is also vice-president of the ITF, observed that the governing body needs to seek fresh avenues to inject revenue into the sport. “Davis Cup and Fed Cup are key areas, but we need to find ways to get additional funding from the Grand Slams that can be diverted into development of tennis at grassroots level,” Khanna said.

“In tennis, we have a problem as there are four governing bodies — the ATP, the WTA, the four Grand Slams and the ITF — and all of them are some how involved in looking after the sport. Maybe, we just need one single body,” he offered.

“On our part, we would be happy to see new revenue streams in tennis. But this to happen, we need to create a level playing field. The junior wing of the ITF has had a tremendous success with its grassroots programmes and that is why we have some exciting stars in tennis today. The end result is that Grand slams make huge amounts of money on tennis. And I think we need a better distribution of this cash into the world of tennis,” Khanna added.

Sarah Ahmad Baker, Vice-President, ATF and General Secretary, Tennis Emirates pushed for an increase in the number of tournaments at the grassroots level along special competitions for girls in the West Asia region. “If we need to create this base of young players then we need to cater to several issues that will help us tackle problems such as training of specialised staff, a unified rankings system along with the presence of well-trained personnel,” Baker observed.

More from Tennis

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
boston bruinsforexusd

Also In Tennis

Venus says no end in sight to playing career

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March