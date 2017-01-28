Mobile
It’s the finest of times in tennis at the moment

No accident that 30-plus players face each other in Sunday’s final

Gulf News
 

The Australian Open has provided us with lot of drama on both the men’s and women’s side this year, but it is by no accident that we had a 36-year-old play a 35-year-old on Saturday, and will have another couple of 30-plus-year-olds face each other on Sunday night. It’s the finest of times for tennis at the moment. Two of the most popular and successful players will play each other on Sunday, and indeed it is the final everyone has been looking forward to after Andy (Murray) and Novak’s (Djokovic) exit.

Nobody expected it, least of all the players. There was a question mark over Roger Federer’s fitness, and the Australian Open is the first tournament he’s played since last year’s Wimbledon. Rafael Nadal hasn’t played much as well after taking a break in early October to heal all his injuries. And neither is a spring chicken: Roger is 35, and Rafa 30.

Rafa had his toughest match in the third round. That for him was his ‘signature’ match, beating Germany’s Alexander Zverev in five sets. From that moment on, I think, he started to believe there was something special for him at this year’s Open. Then last night, boy! I commentated on the match and it was an epic! One of the best matches I have seen in a long, long time. Respect to Grigor Dimitrov as well; he’s finally come out of his shell showing all the promise he has in him. He pushed Nadal to the edge.

There will be a question mark over Rafa after such an emotionally draining match: what’s left in the tank? That goes for Roger as well despite the fact that he has had an extra day to recover. His five-setter against Wawrinka was borderline, and I think both are going to be pushed physically and emotionally on Sunday. It would mean so much to each of them to win another Major. Not than they need it: they already have unbelievable careers but it would be the icing on the cake.

I think this will be one of the most watched matches in a long time. Also, though fans are usually more partisan, this time I think it will be a match that is 50-50 fan-wise. At the end of the day, I think everything is written in the stars. Both players are ready to battle. The 2008 Wimbledon final between Federer and Nadal was called by many the best match ever played. But who knows? We just might get another epic. I’m hoping for a high quality match. I’m hoping that both players are fit. I’m hoping that they can take the pressure. Most of all, I am hoping for some beautiful tennis.

— Gameplan

