Goffin looking to break into top 10

Abu Dhabi: Belgian ace David Goffin is hoping to build on a breakthrough 2016 season which saw him notch a few personal bests and reach a career-high No. 11 in the rankings.

Last spring, Goffin, for the first time in his career, reached the semi-finals of a Masters 1000 tournament, making the grade at both Indian Wells and Miami. He also had a good year at the Grand Slams, reaching the last eight at the French Open — his best performance at the Grand Slams until now. He also reached the fourth round at the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

“I’m not in the top ten at the moment but I will try to be in the top ten of course. Once I reach that, it will be fantastic. But even if you are in the top 50, you are one of the top players in the world. I’m 11th at the moment and I will try to keep going. It is my best ranking until now and I want to break into the top ten,” said Goffin, who was excited about his Mubadala World Tennis Championship debut.

“I saw the tournament on TV and it looks fantastic every year. The best players in the world are here in Abu Dhabi, so very proud to be a part of this tournament this year. It is a perfect preparation to start the season and also, it is perfect to play this tournament because sometimes when you don’t play in (a) tournament for six weeks, you want to know where you are physically,” said the 26-year-old, who is working to improve his serve.

“A lot of work went into my serve during the off-season as it is very important in modern tennis. Physically, I also worked a lot because the year before, when I played the Davis Cup final, I did not have the time to do a big pre-season.

“I improved myself and I want to be more solid on my baseline, forehand and backhand and try to be more aggressive.”

Meanwhile, having been in the professional circuit for 13 years, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga is among the tennis players who has shown a lot of promise but not been able to make a significant impact due to recurring injuries.

Now at 31, the Frenchman has already entered the twilight of his career, but he strongly believes he can still challenge the best in the business.

“To be honest, I feel am still young and feeling good. The end of 2016 was good for me and that gives me expectation for 2017. Physically I feel really well, so I hope it’s going to be a good year,” said Tsonga who will be battling against his training partner Goffin in the opening round of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship on Thursday.

“I feel good. I have prepared really well for the season. We had a few practice sessions with David in the last couple of days. It’s nice to play with him because he is now part of the best players of the world. So, it’s good to have a good opponent for practice,” said the World No. 12, who pulled out of the third round at Roland Garros and the US Open quarter-finals last season with knee injuries.

“The past year was difficult because of a problem with my knee that was coming back every time. My body balance was not that good with this knee and gave me a lot of trouble. And at the end of last year, everything got struck because of my knee.

“Now, I don’t have pain anymore. I had pain for a few years and this gives me expectations for next season as I will be able to play with my two legs,” said Tsonga, whose noteworthy performances last season were the last-eight of the Shanghai Masters, final in Vienna and the quarters of the Paris Masters.

Tsonga’s path-breaking moment had come nine years ago when he made it to the Australian Open final before losing to Novak Djokovic.

Though he has had success against Andy Murray and Djokovic in the past, it has been a struggle for the Frenchman against the duo in recent times. But with positive changes in his life, including a baby expected in April, Tsonga, one of the most spectacular players on court, could yet fulfil the promise he had shown in 2008.

“Mentally I feel good,” said Tsonga, as he talked about the arrival of his first child.

“It gives me confidence and also I hope happy things will come. That’s why I am feeling young as I have a new objective in life.”