Giant-killing Coco one to watch in Dubai

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Giant-killing Coco one to watch in Dubai

Vandeweghe has upset World No.1 Kerber and French Open winner Muguruza in Melbourne

Image Credit: AFP
‘Coco’ Vandeweghe has been storming through the Australian Open upsetting World No. 1 Angelique Kerber and French Open champion Garbine Muguruza to reach the semi-finals.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: One of the hottest players on the WTA Tour will be heading to Dubai next month to challenge the best in the world at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

CoCo Vandeweghe has been storming through the draw at the Australian Open, not only upsetting defending champion and World No. 1 Angelique Kerber, but crushing reigning French Open champion Garbine Muguruza to reach the semi-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time.

The 25-year-old American’s giant-killing spree in Melbourne should come as little surprise after a 2016 season that saw Vandeweghe overcome other top 10 opponents such as Belinda Bencic, Carla Suarez Navarro, Roberto Vinci and most impressively, third-ranked former Dubai champion Agnieszka Radwanska.

“I think she played unbelievable,” said a shell-shocked Muguruza. “Three times we played in the past, she didn’t show this level. Her serve, her shots were there. She barely missed.”

Vandeweghe’s 6-4 6-0 victory came after she had banished Kerber in what was the greatest win of her life.

“It was really special,” Vandeweghe said. “Beating the World No. 1 on any stage and any place is great. I wasn’t feeling confident, I guess I faked it. I was nervous, but I had a game plan to execute and I knew that as long as I keep picking my spots, I had a chance.”

Both Kerber and Muguruza will be hoping for the chance to gain swift revenge against Vandeweghe as they line up in Dubai as part of a stunning world-class field consisting of eight of the top 10 that includes WTA Finals champion Dominika Cibulkova, recent Sydney champion Johanna Konta, Brisbane winner Karolina Pliskova and resurgent Russian three-time Dubai finalist Svetlana Kuznetsova. Former Dubai winners Agnieszka Radwanska, Caroline Wozniacki and Simona Halep are also ready to make their own bid for one of the most sought-after trophies on the WTA Tour.

Action gets underway in Dubai with the WTA event from February 19, followed by the 25th staging of the ATP World Tour event from February 27. The ATP line-up includes World No. 1 Andy Murray; seven-time Dubai champion Roger Federer; Dubai defending champion, winner of three grand slams and World No. 4 Stan Wawrinka; two-time Dubai finalist Tomas Berdych, and World No. 7 Gael Monfils.

Tickets are available at the Box Office at Dubai Tennis Stadium open daily from 9am to 9pm or available via http://www.dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com/en/tickets.

For more information visit www.dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com.

More from Tennis

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Caroline Wozniacki
follow this tag on MGNCaroline Wozniacki
Roger Federer
follow this tag on MGNRoger Federer
Simona Halep
follow this tag on MGNSimona Halep
French Open
follow this tag on MGNFrench Open
Angelique Kerber
follow this tag on MGNAngelique Kerber
Tomas Berdych
follow this tag on MGNTomas Berdych

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Caroline Wozniacki
follow this tag on MGN
Roger Federer
follow this tag on MGN
Simona Halep
follow this tag on MGN
French Open
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tennis

Federer beats Nadal, wins Australian Open

Sport Gallery

Federer beats Nadal to win Australian Open

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services