Giant-killing Coco one to watch in Dubai

Dubai: One of the hottest players on the WTA Tour will be heading to Dubai next month to challenge the best in the world at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

CoCo Vandeweghe has been storming through the draw at the Australian Open, not only upsetting defending champion and World No. 1 Angelique Kerber, but crushing reigning French Open champion Garbine Muguruza to reach the semi-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time.

The 25-year-old American’s giant-killing spree in Melbourne should come as little surprise after a 2016 season that saw Vandeweghe overcome other top 10 opponents such as Belinda Bencic, Carla Suarez Navarro, Roberto Vinci and most impressively, third-ranked former Dubai champion Agnieszka Radwanska.

“I think she played unbelievable,” said a shell-shocked Muguruza. “Three times we played in the past, she didn’t show this level. Her serve, her shots were there. She barely missed.”

Vandeweghe’s 6-4 6-0 victory came after she had banished Kerber in what was the greatest win of her life.

“It was really special,” Vandeweghe said. “Beating the World No. 1 on any stage and any place is great. I wasn’t feeling confident, I guess I faked it. I was nervous, but I had a game plan to execute and I knew that as long as I keep picking my spots, I had a chance.”

Both Kerber and Muguruza will be hoping for the chance to gain swift revenge against Vandeweghe as they line up in Dubai as part of a stunning world-class field consisting of eight of the top 10 that includes WTA Finals champion Dominika Cibulkova, recent Sydney champion Johanna Konta, Brisbane winner Karolina Pliskova and resurgent Russian three-time Dubai finalist Svetlana Kuznetsova. Former Dubai winners Agnieszka Radwanska, Caroline Wozniacki and Simona Halep are also ready to make their own bid for one of the most sought-after trophies on the WTA Tour.

Action gets underway in Dubai with the WTA event from February 19, followed by the 25th staging of the ATP World Tour event from February 27. The ATP line-up includes World No. 1 Andy Murray; seven-time Dubai champion Roger Federer; Dubai defending champion, winner of three grand slams and World No. 4 Stan Wawrinka; two-time Dubai finalist Tomas Berdych, and World No. 7 Gael Monfils.

