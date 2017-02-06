Get set to serve up at Abu Dhabi Wilson Tennis Cup once again

Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s residents still have time to sign up for the annual Abu Dhabi Wilson Tennis Cup, as Zayed Sports City (ZSC) continues to welcome tennis players of all ages and skill levels to register before February 13.

The largest tennis event of its kind in the region, the Abu Dhabi Wilson Tennis Cup attracts more than 300 participants to play each year, with the 2017 edition taking place from February 23 to March 17.

There are three categories to enter: Open category; Cup category and Junior Cup category, in which there are 20 divisions collectively. The variation in categories allows players to select a level of competition that challenges them best, with the Open category welcoming coaches, ranked players and other tennis elite. Amateurs and social players can join the Cup, and children are encouraged to enter junior divisions from U8 to U18. Building on the efforts to develop tennis players, participants can register in multiple divisions.

Such will be the case for players from across the UAE, with 18-year-old Emirati Ali Al Marzouqi set to participate in the Open division for the first time in his career. He will make a run for the Men’s Doubles Open title with partner Sigi Meeuws, Director of ZSC Academy, as well as two divisions in the Cup category.

Reigning Men’s Singles Open champion Peter Wessels who has taken the trophy in each of three attempts, has been plagued by injury and will bow out of the division this year, leaving the podium top-spot open for a new champion. Emirati No. 1 Omar Behrouzian is the new favourite in the category, and 16-year-old rising talent Charlie Spina is excited to make a run against the best. In Women’s categories, 4-time Women’s Singles Open champion Magali de Lattre is confirmed to defend her title and 15-year-old Roula El Mallah is bound to turn heads with her impressive game.

Those battling it out on court will have a chance to take away a share of the Dh18,000 prize purse.

As registrations continue to come in, Barry Bremner, Zayed Sports City General Manager, said: “With 500 registration spaces, we have set the bar high for another great Abu Dhabi Wilson Tennis Cup. This tournament is an important part of developing tennis in the region, offering a unique competitive opportunity and a feeling of community which isn’t found elsewhere in the country. We are very excited to deliver the fifth edition of the tournament and continue to welcome players of all levels and ages from around the region to get active and have fun through tennis.”

Abu Dhabi residents can submit their registration at Zayed Sports City’s International Tennis Centre. Dubai and Northern Emirates tennis players will be accommodated at Reform Social & Grill at the Lakes, Dubai on February 12 from 12 noon-8pm. Fees start at Dh80 and rise to Dh150, depending on the category.

For more details, visit: www.abudhabiwilsontenniscup.com<http://www.abudhabiwilsontenniscup.com>