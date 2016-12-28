Fit Nadal confident of regaining top form

Abu Dhabi: For the first time in many years, Rafael Nadal will be starting his season without any concerns about his wobbly knees.

“My plan is to stay here for a few more years and I feel enough motivation to be here. I believe that I can compete for important things in the next three years,” said Nadal, who has repeatedly risen from the ashes.

After knee and back issues, it was a wrist injury that forced him to retire from the French Open and later Wimbledon last season.

The man known as the Raging Bull revealed that he has that burning desire to give his best again.

“I love the game and I love what I am doing. I feel happy and I’m able to play with not big pressure because I have done everything in my career. Just have the passion to keep going and that’s my main goal,” said Nadal, who is in the UAE capital to take part in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.

One of the main reasons why Nadal has not fallen apart despite these series of career-threatening injuries is because of his strong mind set. And those who want to write off the Spaniard for the 2017 season can do that at their own peril.

For the first time in his career, the Spaniard has added his close friend and former World No. 1 Carlos Moya to his coaching team that includes uncle Tony Nadal and Francis Roig. However, Nadal brushed aside the view that roping in Moya was absolutely essential to revive his career.

“No, it is not essential. It is something that we believe can help. Sometimes it is good to have somebody from outside to help us, to do different things. I’m happy practising with Tony, with Francis and with Carlos. We are doing the right things and we are working so hard. We have the right motivation to try to reach the levels I was at before I got injured,” said the 14-time Grand Slam champion.

While Moya had gone ahead and heralded that Rafa can win majors again and be No. 1, Nadal wants his racket to do the talking.

“I don’t expect anything. I just want to work hard and try to be ready for the competition. Beginnings are always tough. When you have been away for months from the competition, for sure you are not going to be arriving here and playing fantastic from the beginning because you need to have matches to find your rhythm,” said Nadal, adding that he has been working hard again on the things he wasn’t able to work over the last couple of years with the struggling knee.

“I expect he (Moya) can bring me really positive results. I don’t know from the beginning, but in the long run, for sure,” said Nadal, who will be looking to win the Mubadala Championship for the fourth time.