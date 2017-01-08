Fired up Djoko regrets hitting ball into crowd

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Fired up Djoko regrets hitting ball into crowd

Murray dismisses talk of Doha defeat affecting his Melbourne campaign

Image Credit: AFP
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic poses with the winner’s trophy after beating Britain’s Andy Murray in the final at the Qatar Open in Doha on Saturday.
Gulf News
 

Doha: Novak Djokovic said he did not intentionally hit a ball into the crowd during his Qatar Open final against Andy Murray, an incident which threatened to take the gloss off his victory.

The incident happened in the sixth game of the first set when Djokovic, upset at losing a point, fired a ball into the stands which then flew into the crowd, apparently striking a female spectator.

The Serb received a warning for the incident and a further warning for smashing his racket in the second set saw him deducted a point.

Djokovic, who won the absorbing contest 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, told reporters he was unaware that the ball had hit someone and said it was an accident.

“It was not intentional at all,” he said. “Of course people get hit, especially in the first rows, from big serves and so forth.”

Pressed on whether it was acceptable behaviour, the world No. 2 said no and added: “I definitely didn’t want to hit the ball at anybody.”

“I have to be more careful, I guess, in the future.”

But he admitted that the consequences could have been far worse, in terms of the on-court penalty he received.

It is not the first time he has been involved in such an incident.

Last year at the French Open, the Serb admitted he was lucky not to be disqualified in his quarter-final against Tomas Berdych.

During that match, frustrated at missing a break point, Djokovic went to smash his racquet into the ground but it slipped out of his grasp, flying into a backwall.

Had it hit a nearby line judge, who was forced to take evasive action, Djokovic would have been automatically disqualified.

Murray, meanwhile, dismissed the idea that his defeat will have any impact on his attempts to win the Australian Open for the first time.

The world number one lost to the Serb in an early season classic, the Briton’s first defeat in 29 competitive matches.

But Murray said it would mean little when he soon begins his latest attempt to win in Melbourne where he has agonisingly lost five finals.

“I still think I have a chance of winning the Australian Open after tonight,” he said after the defeat in Doha.

“I don’t think that changes. It’s disappointing to lose for sure. I have a chance to win the Australian Open still.”

Murray lost Melbourne finals in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016, four of those to Djokovic.

Despite defeat in Doha, Murray said he had gained plenty from the week-long tournament. “I think physically it was a good test to start the year, and I did good here,” he said. “My body feels all right just now, so that’s positive.

“Still think there are things I can do better. You know, I wasn’t that clinical on break points this week, which maybe that comes with playing a few more matches.”

Djokovic, who has won the Australian Open five times in the last six years, said Doha had provided perfect preparation for Melbourne.

“Best scenario I could ask for beginning of the season,” he told reporters.

“Playing five matches in this tournament and then three hours against the number one of the world, biggest rival, and winning in a thrilling marathon match is something that definitely can serve as a positive incentive for what’s coming up in Australia.”

With six titles already, if Djokovic manages to win again in Melbourne this year he will go down in history as the player who has won the most Australian Opens.

A seventh victory would pull him one clear of Roy Emerson, who also won six titles but in the amateur era.

The Australian Open begins on January 16.

More from Tennis

tags from this story

Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Andy Murray
follow this tag on MGNAndy Murray
Novak Djokovic
follow this tag on MGNNovak Djokovic
Tomas Berdych
follow this tag on MGNTomas Berdych
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Andy Murray
follow this tag on MGN
Novak Djokovic
follow this tag on MGN
Tomas Berdych
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tennis

Murray: Aussie Open is not psychological barrier

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Ronaldo wins FIFA best player award

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish