Fired up Djoko regrets hitting ball into crowd

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic poses with the winner’s trophy after beating Britain’s Andy Murray in the final at the Qatar Open in Doha on Saturday.

Doha: Novak Djokovic said he did not intentionally hit a ball into the crowd during his Qatar Open final against Andy Murray, an incident which threatened to take the gloss off his victory.

The incident happened in the sixth game of the first set when Djokovic, upset at losing a point, fired a ball into the stands which then flew into the crowd, apparently striking a female spectator.

The Serb received a warning for the incident and a further warning for smashing his racket in the second set saw him deducted a point.

Djokovic, who won the absorbing contest 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, told reporters he was unaware that the ball had hit someone and said it was an accident.

“It was not intentional at all,” he said. “Of course people get hit, especially in the first rows, from big serves and so forth.”

Pressed on whether it was acceptable behaviour, the world No. 2 said no and added: “I definitely didn’t want to hit the ball at anybody.”

“I have to be more careful, I guess, in the future.”

But he admitted that the consequences could have been far worse, in terms of the on-court penalty he received.

It is not the first time he has been involved in such an incident.

Last year at the French Open, the Serb admitted he was lucky not to be disqualified in his quarter-final against Tomas Berdych.

During that match, frustrated at missing a break point, Djokovic went to smash his racquet into the ground but it slipped out of his grasp, flying into a backwall.

Had it hit a nearby line judge, who was forced to take evasive action, Djokovic would have been automatically disqualified.

Murray, meanwhile, dismissed the idea that his defeat will have any impact on his attempts to win the Australian Open for the first time.

The world number one lost to the Serb in an early season classic, the Briton’s first defeat in 29 competitive matches.

But Murray said it would mean little when he soon begins his latest attempt to win in Melbourne where he has agonisingly lost five finals.

“I still think I have a chance of winning the Australian Open after tonight,” he said after the defeat in Doha.

“I don’t think that changes. It’s disappointing to lose for sure. I have a chance to win the Australian Open still.”

Murray lost Melbourne finals in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016, four of those to Djokovic.

Despite defeat in Doha, Murray said he had gained plenty from the week-long tournament. “I think physically it was a good test to start the year, and I did good here,” he said. “My body feels all right just now, so that’s positive.

“Still think there are things I can do better. You know, I wasn’t that clinical on break points this week, which maybe that comes with playing a few more matches.”

Djokovic, who has won the Australian Open five times in the last six years, said Doha had provided perfect preparation for Melbourne.

“Best scenario I could ask for beginning of the season,” he told reporters.

“Playing five matches in this tournament and then three hours against the number one of the world, biggest rival, and winning in a thrilling marathon match is something that definitely can serve as a positive incentive for what’s coming up in Australia.”

With six titles already, if Djokovic manages to win again in Melbourne this year he will go down in history as the player who has won the most Australian Opens.

A seventh victory would pull him one clear of Roy Emerson, who also won six titles but in the amateur era.

The Australian Open begins on January 16.