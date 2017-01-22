Mobile
Federer’s back to his best, says Nishikori

Swiss ace to take on Murray’s conqueror Zverev in quarter-final

Image Credit: AFP
Switzerland’s Roger Federer celebrates his victory against Japan’s Kei Nishikori duringtheir fourth round match at the Australian Open in Melbourne yesterday.
Gulf News
 

Melbourne: Kei Nishikori said Roger Federer was playing at his peak again following injury after he was bundled out of the Australian Open by the Swiss maestro on Sunday.

Nishikori, who went down 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 to Federer in the fourth round, said he didn’t see much difference in the 17-time Grand Slam winner.

“No, not really,” he said, when asked if Federer had changed.

“Still playing aggressive. He was serving really well today. I don’t know. I don’t think it was much different. I feel like he was playing good tennis again.”

Federer’s ranking has dropped to 17 after he spent six months out with a knee problem, the longest injury break of his career.

The 35-year-old’s chances of a first major title since 2012 are improving after the shock exit of top seeds Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic.

For fifth seed Nishikori, seeking a maiden Grand Slam win at the age of 27, it was a painful defeat in more ways than one as he twice needed treatment for an existing left hip injury.

“Physically I’m okay. Yeah, really disappointed to lose like this. Especially after I started really well,” he said.

“I think I let him come back a little bit. He was playing good tennis, especially in the middle, the second and third sets. I maybe had some chances in the fifth set to come back in the match, but he was way too strong.”

Federer will now play Andy Murray’s conqueror Mischa Zverev in the quarter final.

The Swiss legend lost the opening set in a tiebreaker after being a double service break down. He sailed through the next two sets before Nishikori fought back to take the match into a fifth.

Nishikori, who had lost his last three matches against Federer, was troubled by a left hip injury and twice needed courtside treatment from a trainer.

It was another rousing victory for the 35-year-old Federer, who demolished long-time rival Tomas Berdych in straight sets before beating world number five Nishikori in five sets.

“Kei’s a tough customer. This is a huge win for me in my career,” Federer said.

“Kei will give you some looks, he’s not the biggest server on tour but one of the greatest on the baseline.”

Federer holds a career 2-0 record over Zverev, who pulled off a massive upset over world number one Andy Murray earlier on Sunday.

“I would never have picked it, I like Mischa a lot and he has a nice game coming forward. It will be different,” Federer said.

Federer clawed back from a double break to take the opening set to a tiebreaker only to lose it seven points to four.

The Swiss maestro skated through the second and third sets for the loss of five games and appeared set to round it off in four sets.

But Nishikori fought back hard and held a titanic, 10-minute service game in the fourth game before breaking Federer’s serve in the next game.

He took the match to five sets, but he was troubled by the existing hip injury and sought the trainer for treatment at two changeovers.

 

Results

Men’s singles

Fourth round

Mischa Zverev (GER) bt Andy Murray (GBR x1) 7-5, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4

Stan Wawrinka (SUI x4) bt Andreas Seppi (ITA) 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/4)

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) bt Daniel Evans (GBR) 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 6-4, 6-4

Roger Federer (SUI) bt Kei Nishikori (JPN) 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3

Women’s singles

Fourth round

Venus Williams (USA x13) bt Mona Barthel (GER) 6-3, 7-5

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x24) bt Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS x8) 6-3, 6-3

Garbine Muguruza (ESP x7) bt Sorana Cirstea (ROM) 6-2, 6-3

Coco Vandeweghe (USA) bt Angelique Kerber (GER) 6-2, 6-3

