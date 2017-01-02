Federer makes smooth return to action in Hopman Cup

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Federer makes smooth return to action in Hopman Cup

Swiss delighted to receive standing ovation before straight sets win

Image Credit: AFP
Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return against Dan Evans of Britain during their fourth session men's singles match on day two of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament in Perth on January 2, 2017
Gulf News
 

Perth: Roger Federer showed no signs of rust in his first competitive match for six months when he outclassed Dan Evans 6-3 6-4 at the Hopman Cup on Monday.

The 17-times grand slam winner underwent knee surgery in February and, after missing the French Open with a back injury, announced in July that he needed extensive rehabilitation and would be sidelined for the rest of the season.

Federer walked out to a standing ovation from more than 13,500 fans at the Perth Arena and breezed to an easy win over Evans, putting Switzerland 1-0 ahead in their match against Britain in the mixed team event.

“The standing ovation coming in, it was very special. I’m here now enjoying and looking forward to the week of course,” the 35-year-old said in a courtside interview.

Asked what keeps him going, Federer said; “I guess it depends also on how you get hurt. I got hurt filling up a bath for my children. It’s not really the way I wanted to leave this game.” The former world number one, who has slipped to 16th in the rankings, said he enjoyed the time out but had started to miss tennis.

“You can’t be more happy to return back on a Centre Court, taping your ankles, tying your shoes and walking out and getting that kind of welcome,” he said.

Federer has not won a grand slam title since Wimbledon in 2012.

“It would be nice to win another one, of course I’d even take two-three-four,” he said.

“It’s tough at the top. A lot of good guys are there right now, a lot of young guys are coming up too. The gap’s definitely not very big but I gave it chance. Let’s see what happens.”

 

Fact Box

Result from the tennis mixed teams Hopman Cup at the Perth Arena on Monday.

Switzerland bt Great Britain 3-0

Men’s singles: Roger Federer (SUI) bt Dan Evans (GBR) 6-3, 6-4

Women’s singles: Belinda Bencic (SUI) bt Heather Watson (GBR) 7-5, 3-6, 6-2

Mixed doubles: Bencic/Federer (SUI) bt Watson/Evans (GBR) 4-0, 4-1

France bt Germany 2-1

Women’s singles: Andrea Petkovic (GER) bt Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 6-2, 6-1

Men’s singles: Richard Gasquet (FRA) bt Alexander Zverev (GER) 7-5, 6-3

Mixed doubles: Mladenovic/Gasquet (FRA) bt Petkovic/Zverev (GER) 4-2, 4-1 (Fast four)

More from Tennis

tags from this story

Rafael Nadal
follow this tag on MGNRafael Nadal
Wimbledon
follow this tag on MGNWimbledon
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Switzerland
follow this tag on MGNSwitzerland
Novak Djokovic
follow this tag on MGNNovak Djokovic
Roger Federer
follow this tag on MGNRoger Federer

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

Rafael Nadal
follow this tag on MGN
Wimbledon
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Switzerland
follow this tag on MGN
Novak Djokovic
follow this tag on MGN
 

Fact Box

Read More

Also In Tennis

Djokovic shocked as opponent asks for selfie

Sport Gallery

In Pictures: Day 1 of Dakar Rally 2017

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler