Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Federer hopes for Woods return

Swiss ace wants his friend to start winning again

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Former world No. 1 and seven-time Dubai champion Roger Federer has joined in the chorus of golf wishing a speedy return of Tiger Woods.

Earlier this month, Woods pulled out of the Dubai Desert Classic before the second round due to a back problem. The 14-time Major winner only returned to action in December after 15 months out following two back surgeries. But on his return, the 41-year-old shot a first round of five-over 77.

Woods and Federer have been friends over a considerable period of time, and the American, in fact came into Dubai looking at his tennis friend for inspiration on his comeback trail. “I still hear from him [Woods] sometimes and I really wish, of course, he could come back and win again. I wouldn’t want anything else but that. It would be great for golf,” Federer said at the customary press meet with media before the start of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Federer showered praise on Woods’s upbringing as an athlete. “Tiger, for instance, has had a very dominant childhood as well. Virtually everywhere he went, he won as a junior already. I didn’t have that. So for me, it was a bit of a different upbringing,” the Swiss ace noted.

“I wasn’t supposed to be the next tennis superstar. He wanted to be the best golfer in the world and he achieved that. So yeah, quite a different life [for the two of us],” he added.

More from Tennis

tags from this story

Rafael Nadal
follow this tag on MGNRafael Nadal
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Roger Federer
follow this tag on MGNRoger Federer

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

Rafael Nadal
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Roger Federer
follow this tag on MGN
dubai desert classic

Also In Tennis

Federer breezes through on Dubai opening night

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayFashion at the Dubai tennis tournament
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat