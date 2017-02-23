Mobile
Fallen seeds show title is anyone’s, says Sevastova

Latvian hopeful of upsetting the odds in her semi-final

Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Anastasija Sevastova during her 6-4, 7-5 win over Qiang Wang at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova believes women’s tennis is so close that anyone can spring an upset.

The World No. 35’s comments came after she beat China’s Qiang Wang 6-4, 7-5 in Thursday’s quarter-final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to set up a possible last four clash with either Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki or America’s Catherine Bellis on Friday.

Sevastova, 26, has never beaten tenth seed and World No. 15 Wozniacki in two previous meetings, the most recent of which was in the quarter-final of last year’s US Open, which still stands as the Latvian’s best run in a Grand Slam.

She’s also never played 17-year-old World No. 70 American Bellis, who stunned Agnieszka Radwanska in the last 16, or even made it this far in Dubai in three previous appearances. Her best finish here is two last 32s in 2010 and 2011 — making the whole prospect a daunting task. But that doesn’t stop her believing.

“It makes it easier for everyone if you have these results,” she said in reference to seven seeds falling before the quarters in Dubai.

“The field is so open, you’ve seen a lot of seeded players lost. Women’s tennis is quite close, everybody can beat everybody.

“It’s good for women’s tennis, it’s not like the men’s tennis. I think it’s good for the younger girls coming up.”

On a possible rematch with Wozniacki to rekindle their Flushing Meadows rivalry, she added: “I played her in the US Open and it was a tough match.

“She still has to beat CiCi [Bellis]. I think she played three sets against Viktorija Golubic on Wednesday. So, I think that was a pretty close match, and today will also be a close one, so we’ll see.”

Asked if the fact that so many seeds had fallen gave her hope of pulling off an upset, she said: “Sometimes yes, sometimes no. It’s how you think.

“If you have a good record against somebody, for sure, or if you play them for the first time, you have a feeling that you can beat her.

“But, yeah, when you see all these results, you say to yourself you have a chance every time.”

Of her quarters win over Wang on Thursday, she said: “I think I mixed it up pretty well against her.

“She’s very solid. She started well but I got into my game. I started mixing it up with stops, lobs, not just giving her rhythm, like every time hitting cross, cross, cross. And I think that was the key.

“It’s great to make the semis, but tomorrow is another match and it’s not over yet. I’ll try to enjoy today, watch their match, and be ready for tomorrow.”

She added that making the quarters of last year’s US Open had raised her hopes.

“You have expectations because you’re highly ranked so you think you can beat these girls, but it’s tough. Every tournament some other girl wins it or comes very far, so as you see, it’s close.”

