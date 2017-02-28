Emirati wild card Al Awadi bows out in first round
Dubai: Emirati wild card Omar Al Awadi admirably crashed out in the first round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 6-2, 7-5 to Russia’s Daniil Medvedev on Tuesday.
It was his 13th appearance in Dubai where he has still yet to get beyond the first round.
He had also crashed out in the first round of the doubles on Monday losing 6-1, 6-1 to Henri Kontinen and John Peers alongside Iran’s Amirvala Madanchi, in what was his 10th doubles wild card appearance, where he has similarly never progressed beyond the first round.
Elsewhere, on Tuesday, India’s Rohan Bopanna and Marcin Matkowski beat second seeds Ivan Dodig and Marcel Granollers 5-7, 6-3, 11-9 in a tight first round doubles match to progress to the quarter-finals, where they will play Florin Mergea and Viktor Troicki.
Mergea and Troicki also beat Karen Khachanov and Benoit Paire 6-7, 6-4, 10-6 in their first round doubles match, while Irish wild cards James McGhee and David O’Hare fell to a first round doubles defeat to third seeds Daniel Nestor and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.
Nestor and Roger-Vasselin will now play the winners of Leander Paes and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez versus Philipp Oswald and James Cerretani, to be played on Wednesday.