Djokovic downs Stepanek to reach Qatar semis

Serbian star to face Verdasco after straight sets win

Gulf News
 

Doha: Novak Djokovic eased through to his first semi-final of the season at the Qatar Open on Thursday and denied evergreen veteran Radek Stepanek the chance to make history.

Djokovic won 6-3, 6-3 in testing, blustery conditions to set up a semi-final against Spain’s Fernando Verdasco.

If the 38-year-old Stepanek had won, he would have been the oldest player to have qualified for an ATP semi-final in almost 25 years, since a 40-year-old Jimmy Connors reached the last four in San Francisco in 1993.

“It’s exciting, you obviously want to start the year off in the best possible way, that’s three wins out of three,” said Djokovic immediately afterwards.

“It’s always a great test in these kind of condition, it’s never easy for the players.”

Djokovic, the defending champion in Doha, dominated throughout the 91-minute match.

He is on course to meet the man who took away his world number one spot at the end of last season, Andy Murray in Saturday’s final.

Murray was due on court later on Thursday against Spain’s Nicolas Almagro in another last-eight clash.

Earlier, Verdasco won through easily 6-2, 7-5, against another veteran, Ivo Karlovic.

The giant Croatian, 37, is currently ranked 20 in the world and is the oldest top 20 player since 43-year-old Ken Rosewall in 1978.

The semi-final line-up will be completed on Thursday when Tomas Berdych and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the number three and five seeds in Doha, face off.

And the night was not over for Stepanek, who rushed off court to play in the doubles’ semi-finals with partner Vasek Pospisil.

 

Fact Box

Results from the Qatar Open Men’s Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday

Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) 6-3 6-3

Fernando Verdasco (Spain) beat Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) 6-2 7-5

