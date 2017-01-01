Davis Cupper Devvarman quits pro tennis

Somdev Devvarman

New Delhi: Asian Games 2010 champion Somdev Devvarman announced his retirement from tennis, following his injury-forced wilderness.

“Starting 2017 on a new note, retiring from pro tennis. Thanks to everyone for the love and support over the years. #newyearnewbeginnings,” the 31-year-old wrote on Twitter.

One of India’s best singles players in over a decade, Devvarman announced his retirement after he decided to give Chennai Open a miss.

He last played nearly two years ago against Sebastian Fanselow at USA F10 Futures with the Indian losing 3-6, 2-6.

Devvarman led the Indian charge in the Davis Cup singles since his debut in 2008, and has played 14 rubbers — including inspiring victories against Jiri Vesely of Czech Republic and Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic in the World Group Playoffs of 2015 and 2014 respectively. His efforts were instrumental in India making the World Group in 2010.

He is still the only Indian singles player to have come close to an ATP title — reaching the finals of the 2009 Chennai Open and 2011 South Africa Open — since Leander Paes won a Tour event in the United States in 1998. On his way to reaching the finals, he had beaten two-time Chennai Open champion and World No. 42 Carlos Moya of Spain and Ivo Karlovic of Croatia.

The end of this career though is shrouded in the assumption brought forth by the fact that his name had somehow made its way into the list of probables for the Davis Cup coach’s role.

