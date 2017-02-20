Daily Deuce: Gabriela Dabrowski and Jelena Ostapenko at Kids’ Day

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Daily Deuce: Gabriela Dabrowski and Jelena Ostapenko at Kids’ Day

Tennis stars meet children from different schools in the UAE during the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

More than 500 UAE school children participated in the second J.P. Morgan Kids’ Day at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Monday. The kids learnt some new skills during a two-hour session with coaches from the Clark Francis Tennis Academy and tips from doubles players Gabriela Dabrowski and Jelena Ostapenko.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) event, which runs until February 25 at the Dubai Tennis Stadium, will be attended by competitors such as US Open champion and world number two Angelique Kerber, 2017 Brisbane and Doha champion Karolina Pliskova, WTA Finals winner Dominika Cibulkova, French Open champion Garbine Muguruza, and former Dubai winner Agnieszka Radwanska. The ATP men’s event will be held from February 27 until March 4. World number one Andy Murray will be joined by Australian Open champion and seven-time Dubai winner Roger Federer, defending Dubai champion Stan Wawrinka, two-time Dubai finalist Tomas Berdych and the entertaining Gael Monfils.

For more, go to dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com.

More from Tennis

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Andy Murray
follow this tag on MGNAndy Murray
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Roger Federer
follow this tag on MGNRoger Federer
French Open
follow this tag on MGNFrench Open
Australian Open
follow this tag on MGNAustralian Open

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Andy Murray
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Roger Federer
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tennis

Daily Deuce: Angelique Kerber raises her game

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore