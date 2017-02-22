Chinese march continues in Dubai

Qiang Wang (China) in action during her win against Kristina Mladenovic (France) at the Dubai Duty FreeTennis Championships.

Dubai: China’s Qiang Wang, who joined countrywoman Li Na as only the second Chinese player to enter the singles quarter-finals at the Dubai Duty Free Women’s Open, has trained her sights on idol Agnieszka Radwanska.

Qiang, who got the better of Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic 6-1, 6-4, has to first face Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova in Wednesday’s quarter-finals.

But the 25-year-old, 76th ranked Chinese was already dreaming of taking on her tennis idol from Poland.

The fourth-seeded Radwanska was next up against American teenager Catherine Bellis.

Going into her third round match against Mladenovic, the Chinese girl was the underdog. But she didn’t allow that to be a hindrance as she confidently matched her opponent.

Going into the match, the 25-year-old Chinese girl had less than $1 million (Dh3.67 million|) in prize money — compared to more than $5 million earned so far by her opponent.

“I just tried my best,” she admitted. “I was just focused on my game. And I will try my best to bring all my practice on to the court.”

Possible clash with idol

And her thoughts though remained predominantly with a possible semi-final meeting against her idol.

“Radwanska is my idol and I really like the way she plays tennis,” Qiang told media.

“No, I have never spoken to her before, but we have played a few times,” she added.

Much of the credit for the growth of tennis in China can go to former top men’s player Peter McNamara, who has been a vital figure in guiding the stars of tomorrow despite his limited proficiency in the language.

“I think tennis in China is still very young, because we have not been in the game for too many years,” Qiang admitted.

“But we are building up now and then I think after a few years we will definitely get better,” she confided.

The native of Tianjin, who started playing when she was nine, had a word of praise for her coach.

“I think he is fine with me. He told me to play more to her forehand and move her around,” she related.

“The championship has often been a successful tournament for rising stars, and we congratulate Qiang Wang, Lauren Davis and Ana Konjuh for their fine victories today,” said Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, the tournament owners.

“They all clearly have a fine future ahead of them and we wish them well.”