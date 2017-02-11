Belgium, Philippines keep up winning ways

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Belgium, Philippines keep up winning ways

India open campaign with hard-fought 2-1 win over hosts UAE A in Nations Cup tennis

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Defending champions Belgium and last year’s runners-up Philippines registered their second successive wins on the second day of the 23rd Nations Cup tennis that is being played at the Al Nasr Leisureland tennis courts.

Belgium signalled they mean business with an emphatic 3-0 win over Syria, while the Philippines made their way through with a 2-1 verdict against Norway.

Dries Depla got things running for the defending champions with an easy 6-0, 6-1 win over Mohannad Al Ahmad, while Niels Desein blanked Samir Shehada 6-0, 6-0. Depla then teamed up with the experienced Sigi Meeuws to get past Al Ahmad and Shehada 6-2, 7-5 to complete the rout.

The Philippines, meanwhile, were made to work hard for their second win by Norway. Michael Quinones gave the Philippines the lead with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Christian Linge. Thomas Linge then brought things on par for Norway with a hard-fought 6-2, 1-6, 10-7 over Francis Largo. In the deciding doubles, young Kirk Rebuyas teamed up with Joseph Serra to overcome the Linge brothers 6-4, 6-2 and wrap up their second match in as many encounters.

India too opened their competition with a hard-fought 2-1 win over the UAE A side. Ronak Manvja had to dig deep and summon all his experience as a coach before overcoming young Fahd Al Janahi 6-3, 2-6, 10-6. Spaniard Alvaro Bruno Gil, who is representing the UAE for the first time brought the two sides on parity with an easy 6-3, 6-2 win over Ajay Yadav.

The doubles was the most entertaining match with fortunes swinging both ways before the Indian pairing of Yadav and Manvja got their way past Gil and Al Janahi 7-6 (13), 6-4.

RESULTS

Belgium def. Syria 3-0; Philippines def. Norway 2-1; India def. UAE A 2-1.

More from Tennis

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Philippines
follow this tag on MGN
Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tennis

Kuznetsova looking to break Dubai jinx

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year