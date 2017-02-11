Belgium, Philippines keep up winning ways

Dubai: Defending champions Belgium and last year’s runners-up Philippines registered their second successive wins on the second day of the 23rd Nations Cup tennis that is being played at the Al Nasr Leisureland tennis courts.

Belgium signalled they mean business with an emphatic 3-0 win over Syria, while the Philippines made their way through with a 2-1 verdict against Norway.

Dries Depla got things running for the defending champions with an easy 6-0, 6-1 win over Mohannad Al Ahmad, while Niels Desein blanked Samir Shehada 6-0, 6-0. Depla then teamed up with the experienced Sigi Meeuws to get past Al Ahmad and Shehada 6-2, 7-5 to complete the rout.

The Philippines, meanwhile, were made to work hard for their second win by Norway. Michael Quinones gave the Philippines the lead with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Christian Linge. Thomas Linge then brought things on par for Norway with a hard-fought 6-2, 1-6, 10-7 over Francis Largo. In the deciding doubles, young Kirk Rebuyas teamed up with Joseph Serra to overcome the Linge brothers 6-4, 6-2 and wrap up their second match in as many encounters.

India too opened their competition with a hard-fought 2-1 win over the UAE A side. Ronak Manvja had to dig deep and summon all his experience as a coach before overcoming young Fahd Al Janahi 6-3, 2-6, 10-6. Spaniard Alvaro Bruno Gil, who is representing the UAE for the first time brought the two sides on parity with an easy 6-3, 6-2 win over Ajay Yadav.

The doubles was the most entertaining match with fortunes swinging both ways before the Indian pairing of Yadav and Manvja got their way past Gil and Al Janahi 7-6 (13), 6-4.

RESULTS

Belgium def. Syria 3-0; Philippines def. Norway 2-1; India def. UAE A 2-1.