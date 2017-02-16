Belgium bag fifth Nations Cup crown

Dubai: Belgium and Belarus successfully defended their titles in the men’s and women’s categories as the 23rd Nations Cup tennis concluded at Al Nasr Leisureland (ANL).

Belgium were stretched for a fighting 2-1 win over the Philippines, while Belarus ended their campaign with an unbeaten record as they eased past Philippines ‘A’ in their last round-robin fixture at the ANL tennis courts late on Wednesday.

Last year too, Belgium had won the men’s title while a joint team of Belarus and Russia had claimed the women’s crown. This was a fifth straight success for Belgium following wins starting in 2008 till 2010, after which the competition was not held. When the annual tournament re-started last year, Belgium took the title — making this win their fifth straight success.

The women’s competition, that had attracted five teams from four countries, was held on a league format, while the men’s contest was a round-robin followed by the knockout semi-finals and final.

“It was always a challenge to return and defend our title here,” Belgium captain Sigi Meeuws told Gulf News.

“We had a compact side this time and there were expectations from us. Thankfully, we delivered and won once again this year,” he added.

Making an impression on his first visit to the UAE was former world number 154 Niels Desein, who maintained an unbeaten streak in all matches played in the competition this year. Out of the men’s tour following surgery on his left wrist, Desein has shown good form since making a comeback at a Futures event in Glasgow, Scotland last week.

“I think I have earned a short break at home before heading off to Egypt for a $15,000 Futures tournament,” Desein said.

“I need some more time to get back to my best. It has been a long six months, but I am glad I came to Dubai and got myself tournament ready,” he added.

In fact it was the 29-year-old journeyman who gave Belgium the edge as he signed off his singles matches in style following a dominant 6-1, 6-0 win over Francis Largo. In the deciding doubles, Desein then teamed up with skipper Meeuws to win 6-4, 6-3 against the resolute Philippines duo of Rebuyas and Josepen Serra.

“To come and win here on my first attempt is a good feeling, and this competition, though small, will help me be better prepared for some tough tournaments that I have lined up in the next few weeks,” Desein said.

RESULTS

(Men’s) Belgium def. Philippines 2-1: (Singles) Kirk Rebuyas bt Kenneth Cauwenbergh 6-3, 6-4; Niels Desein bt Francis Largo 6-1, 6-0; (Doubles) Niels Desein/Sigi Meeuws bt Kirk Rebuyas/Josepen Serra 6-4, 6-3.

(Women’s) Belarus def. Philippines ‘A’ 2-0: (Singles) Katsaaryna Karpuk bt Maria Antonia Bulilan 6-1, 6-0; Stefaniya Clementsova bt. Maria Bulilan 6-1, 6-0. Serbia def. India 2-0: (Singles) Sofija Sabrjaveric bt. Simran Noronha 7-5, 6-4; Teadora Sablijanvic bt. Meeshti Shetmia 6-0, 6-0.