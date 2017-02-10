Belgium and UAE ‘A’ start on a winning note

Dubai: Defending champions Belgium and UAE ‘A’ registered first wins in contrasting style on the opening day of the 23rd Nations Cup tennis that got under way at the Al Nasr Leisureland tennis courts on Thursday.

Belgium began the defence of their title with an overpowering 3-0 win over the UAE ‘B’, while the UAE ‘A’ had to dig in deep for a hard-fought 2-1 win against Norway. Meanwhile, last year’s runners-up Philippines secured a tough 2-1 win against the Ukraine.

Kenneth Cauwengergh gave Belgium the best start possible, with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Abdullah Al Ahli, while his teammate and former world number 154 Niels Desein took a little over half an hour for an identical win over Shaikh Saeed Bin Hasher Al Maktoum. The UAE ‘B’ side finally managed to get their first point with the pairing of Omar Sharif and Majid Bushagar going down 1-6, 0-6 against Cauwenbergh and Sigi Meeuws.

“It’s always good to start off on a winning note and show an early intent,” Belgium captain Meeuws told Gulf News.

“Starting off with a win gives us a good momentum. I am sure every team will want to defeat us. But we have a set of solid experienced players this year as well,” he added.

The second Group ‘A’ match could not be held after Iran pulled out at the last minute. In Group B, last year’s runners-up Philippines fought their way to a 2-1 win over Ukraine, while UAE ‘A’ won the decisive doubles for a similar win over Norway.

Action will continue at the Al Nasr Leisureland tennis courts at 4.30pm daily until the scheduled finals on February 16, a day before the start of qualifying rounds for the Dubai Tennis Championships.

RESULTS

Belgium def. UAE ‘B’ 3-0; Philippines def. Ukraine 2-1; UAE ‘A’ def. Norway 2-1.