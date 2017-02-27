Behroozian, Madanchi fall in Round One

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Behroozian, Madanchi fall in Round One

UAE-Iran pairing say they have a lot to learn in doubles play

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The UAE’s Omar Behroozian and Iranian partner Amirvala Madanchi bowed out 1-6, 1-6 to John Peers and Henri Kontinen in their first round doubles match at the Dubai Tennis Championships on Monday.

“We were up against one of the best doubles pairs in the world, and they really didn’t allow us to get into any sort of rhythm out there,” Behroozian told Gulf News.

“They were playing too quick and we tried to vary and change certain things in our game, but I felt that we just couldn’t get into the match,” he added.

The UAE-Iran pairing just could not hold their own against the Australian Open champions as the encounter was over in just 36 minutes.

They are very professional guys and take things very seriously even when they were winning comfortably,” Madanchi reflected.

“For us, it is good to learn from these guys. It is really, really impressive to see how they play the doubles. There are no easy balls and they just go for the kill all the time,” he added.

“They move so well at the net and we are not used to that aspect of the game. We hit a return and feel that’s its good enough, but the next thing you know is that the ball has come back with such speed that is not even easy to recover,” Behroozian chipped.

Also advancing to the quarter-finals were fourth seeded Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau with a hard-fought 7-6 (2), 6-1 win over Mate Pavic and Alexander Peya while Daniel Evans and Gilles Muller teamed up to oust the pairing of Andy Murray and Nenad Zimonjic.

RESULTS

Men’s Doubles Round One

Jean-Julien Rojer/Horia Tecau bt Mate Pavic/Alexander Peya 7-6 (2), 6-1; James Cerretani/Philipp Oswald bt Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan/Andreas Seppi 7-5, 6-3; Henri Kontinen/John Peers bt Omar Behroozian/Amirvala Madanchi 6-1, 6-1; Daniel Evans/Gilles Muller bt Andy Murray/Nenad Zimonjic 6-1, 7-6 (2).

More from Tennis

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Andy Murray
follow this tag on MGNAndy Murray
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Andy Murray
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tennis

Delightful debut for Dzumhur

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators

Are these the cheapest cars in UAE today?

Are these the cheapest cars in UAE today?

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

UAE salaries to rise this much in 2017

UAE salaries to rise this much in 2017