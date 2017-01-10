Mobile
Australian banned for seven years for match-fixing

Lindahl, who has quit since the 2013 scandal, also hit with $35,000 fine

Image Credit: AFP
This file photo taken on January 11, 2010 shows Australian tennis player Nick Lindahl playing a return to Marcus Baghdatis of Cyprus at the Sydney International tennis tournament.
Gulf News
 

London: Australian former tennis player Nick Lindahl has been banned for seven years and fined $35,000 (Dh128,537) for match-fixing in a 2013 tournament, the Tennis Integrity United (TIU) has said.

Two other players, Brandon Walkin and Isaac Frost, were also disciplined by the ITU, which is responsible for policing tennis.

“Although Lindahl, 28, retired from the sport in 2013, today’s decision prevents him from resuming playing professional tennis for the seven years of the ban,” the TIU said in a statement.

“He is also prohibited from attending any tournament or event organised or sanctioned by the governing bodies of the sport for that period,” it added after a hearing held by independent anti-corruption hearing officer Richard H. McLaren.

In April last year, Lindahl avoided a jail term after pleading guilty to match-fixing charges relating to a game in 2013.

Walkin, 22, a singles player ranked 1,066, was given a six-month suspension after being found guilty of attempting to contrive the outcome of the event.

Frost, who failed to co-operate with TIU during the investigation, served a provisional ban between October 2013 and September 2014. McLaren decided no additional suspension or fine must be imposed on the 28-year-old.

