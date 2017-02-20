American teen chases tennis dream

Catherine Bellis (USA) in action against Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in the Dubai Tennis Stadium on 20th February, 2017.

Dubai: She was barely two years old when then world number one Martina Hingis lifted the winner’s trophy at the first edition of the Dubai Duty Free Women’s Open.

However, 17 years down the line and having even turned down a scholarship to attend the prestigious Stanford University, American Catherine Bellis is thinking of how she can climb her way up the rankings without any regrets whatsoever.

The American teen, who made her way to a dream third round at last year’s US Open was allowed to keep her $140,000 (Dh513,800) provided she would turn pro.

She decided on a career in tennis rather than going to Stanford.

Though Grand Slam rules say a player must declare herself professional before the start of the tournament, the USTA has previously allowed players to keep prize money after turning professional.

“Yeah, I’m really happy and I think it was definitely the right decision [to play tennis]. Even if it hadn’t gone as well as it had last year, I think that still would have been the right decision for me and for my tennis just as a growing player,” Bellis told media after she had defeated Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva to move into the second round of the Dubai Duty Free Women’s Open on Monday.

Any regrets that she’s had since the decision to play instead of study?

“Oh yeah, for sure. I think that’s always … there is always going to be times when I think of that. But for my future, I think this was the best decision,” she stressed.

Bellis was ranked the number one junior tennis player in the world in September 2014, and was in fact, declared the 2014 ITF Junior World Champion.

Playing in only her 13th professional match at the 2014 US Open, Bellis upset 12th seed Dominika Cibulkova to become the youngest player to win a match at the US Open since Anna Kournikova won at age 15 in 1986.

In 2015, Bellis went on to lose to Serena Williams in the third round of the WTA Premier Mandatory tournament in Miami after having received a wild card.

Bellis’s decision to enter pro tennis was further vindicated when she won her first singles title at the Hawaii Tennis Open in Honolulu.

That win helped Bellis end her season ranked No. 75 — the only player under 18 years in the top-100.

The California-based girl has since climbed to a career-high No. 70, enabling her to enter the main draw at any of the Grand Slams.

“I’m still trying to fit in a little bit, I think, but I think it will come eventually with age and experience. But I think it’s going well. Players like Venus and Serena who are still so amazing at their ages are a real inspiration,” she mentioned.

“They are a little bit older. Once more of my age group starts coming in, I think it will be a little more comfortable,” Bellis added.