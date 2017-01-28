A captivating but lopsided rivalry

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

A captivating but lopsided rivalry

Nadal holds the advantage against Federer as the famed rivals set to battle in final

Image Credit: AFP
Switzerland's Roger Federer (L) and Spain's Rafael Nadal.
Gulf News
 

Melbourne: The rivalry between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal transcends tennis and has long captivated fans, who are happy to overlook its big flaw: it’s heavily weighted to one side.

The head-to-head record between the elegant Swiss and the snarling Spaniard is anything but even, with Nadal winning 23 matches out of 34, slightly more than two-thirds.

On the biggest occasions, Nadal has been even more dominant, winning six of their eight Grand Slam finals. Federer must cast his mind back nearly a decade to his last win over Nadal in a major title match, at Wimbledon in 2007.

Since then, Nadal has won on all surfaces, maintaining his dominance on the clay of Roland Garros but also beating Federer twice on the grass of Wimbledon and once at the Australian Open, their only major hardcourt final.

Without Nadal’s emergence, Federer could by now be the proud owner of more than 20 Grand Slam titles, even more than his existing record of 17.

The 35-year-old is still smarting over the pivotal, and riveting, Wimbledon final of 2008, when he fought back from two sets down only to lose 9-7 in the fifth, in a match that lasted just under five hours.

It was a turning point: after Nadal had finally overcome Federer on his favourite surface, he won again five months and another five sets later in Melbourne, a defeat which left the Swiss in tears.

 

Now it’s different

“Maybe I lost the Wimbledon finals in 2008 because of too many clay court matches, because he crushed me at the French Open final (a month previously),” Federer said, after reaching this week’s final.

“I said that before. I think it affected my first two sets at Wimbledon. Maybe that’s why I ended up losing.”

Now Federer can tilt the balance back in his favour if he beats Nadal on Sunday, an opportunity he seems to relish.

“Now it’s a different time. A lot of time has gone by. I know this court allows me to play a certain game against Rafa that I cannot do on centre court at the French Open,” Federer said.

Compared to some of tennis’s other great rivalries, Federer versus Nadal isn’t much on paper.

John McEnroe and Bjorn Borg were locked at 7-7 when the Swede retired; Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert wound up at 43-37 and Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras were 14-20.

But what holds the interest is the clash of styles and personalities and, as the rivalry has gone on, the fascination with whether Federer can finally put one over on his Spanish nemesis.

“It’s been amazing for me and I think for tennis, too,” said Nadal, when asked how he saw their match-up.

“It’s the combination of two different styles that makes the matches really special. It’s different ways to play tennis.

“Both of us have had a lot of good success with these two different styles. I feel that this rivalry goes (beyond) the tennis world.

“People from outside of our world talks about this, and that’s good for our sport. It’s good that we are back there.”

 

Results and fixtures

Australian Open on Saturday (x denotes seeding):

Women’s singles final: Serena Williams (USA x2) bt Venus Williams (USA x13) 6-4, 6-4

Men’s doubles final: John Peers (AUS)/Henri Kontinen (FIN x4) bt Bob Bryan/Mike Bryan (USA x3) 7-5, 7-5

Open order of play on Sunday (play begins at 0500 GMT; prefix denotes seeding):

Rod Laver Arena:

Mixed doubles final: Abigail Spears (US)/Juan Sebastian Cabal (Colombia) v 2-Sania Mirza (India)/Ivan Dodig (Croatia)

Not before 0830 Men’s singles final: 17-Roger Federer (Switzerland) v 9-Rafael Nadal (Spain)

More from Tennis

tags from this story

Rafael Nadal
follow this tag on MGNRafael Nadal
Wimbledon
follow this tag on MGNWimbledon
Novak Djokovic
follow this tag on MGNNovak Djokovic
Roger Federer
follow this tag on MGNRoger Federer

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

Rafael Nadal
follow this tag on MGN
Wimbledon
follow this tag on MGN
Novak Djokovic
follow this tag on MGN
Roger Federer
follow this tag on MGN
 

Results and fixtures

Read More

Also In Tennis

Federer Dubai favourite after Melbourne win

Sport Gallery

Federer beats Nadal to win Australian Open

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Trump ban: Starbucks to hire 10,000

Trump ban: Starbucks to hire 10,000

Woman to be deported for adultery

Woman to be deported for adultery

Dubai Expo 2020 to award $3b orders

Dubai Expo 2020 to award $3b orders

Miss France wins Miss Universe crown

Miss France wins Miss Universe crown

Dubai rules Miss Universe catwalk

Dubai rules Miss Universe catwalk