Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

US pro rugby league in danger of being booted into touch

Professional rugby in America only kicked off in April but already the future looks bleak

Gulf News
 

Los Angeles: The US Pro Rugby professional league is in turmoil after just one season, president Doug Schoninger acknowledged on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Schoninger said in a letter to players first reported by Rugby Today that players who competed in the inaugural season would have their contracts terminated.

Schoninger insisted on Wednesday in an interview with the website Americas Rugby News that the move did not mean Pro Rugby planned to shut up shop, but was made necessary by a dispute between the fledgling project and USA Rugby.

Schoninger told the website that after meeting with USA Rugby officials on Friday he believed that the body “had no intention of enforcing our rights as defined in our agreement” saying without elaborating that the dispute centred on the issue of “exclusivity”.

USA Rugby responded with a statement saying it “categorically denies any and all allegations purported by Pro Rugby on Tuesday, December 20”.

It’s a disappointing situation for the sport in America, where the first-ever professional league kicked off in April.

Five teams, representing San Francisco, Sacramento, Denver, San Diego and Ohio took part, with former All Black fullback Mils Muliaina, former Springbok flanker Pedrie Wannenburg and Italy’s Mirco Bergamasco the highest profile overseas players to sign on.

Denver won the 2016 title, but one team, San Francisco, announced last week that it was folding.

“We are presently evaluating our options for 2017,” Schoninger said. “We are committed to having a competition in 2017 and rehiring as many of our 2016 players as possible. Where and when that competition will take place in 2017 is to be determined.”

More from Rugby

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly

filed under

GulfNewsSportRugby

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Italy
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Rugby

Jones happy with enough warm-up games for Lions

Sport Gallery

Big wave surfing competition in Santander

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016