Springboks World Cup winner Van der Westhuizen dies at 45

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Springboks World Cup winner Van der Westhuizen dies at 45

No.9 legend passes away after losing six-year fight with motor neuron disease

Image Credit: AFP
(FILES) This file photo taken on November 8, 2003 at Telstra Dome Stadium in Melbourne shows South African scrum-half Joost van der Westhuizen clearing the ball out of the scrum during the Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between New Zealand and South Africa. South African rugby legend Joost van der Westhuizen, who was battling motor neurone disease, died on February 6, 2017.
Gulf News
 

Pretoria: Joost van der Westhuizen, who won the 1995 World Cup with South Africa as Nelson Mandela looked on, has died after a six-year-battle with motor neuron disease. He was 45.

SA Rugby announced the death on Monday.

The scrumhalf distinguished himself in the epic final with a scything tackle on Jonah Lomu, New Zealand’s colossal wing, and by delivering the pass to Joel Stransky for the winning dropped goal in extra-time.

The emotional 15-12 victory helped rally South Africans of all colours behind a nation emerging from apartheid.

Newly-elected President Mandela famously donned a Springbok jersey and delightedly waved clenched fists as captain Francois Pienaar lifted the Webb Ellis Cup. The drama inspired Clint Eastwood’s movie “Invictus.”

“South Africa has lost a legend and one of the best rugby players that the country has ever produced,” said South African President Jacob Zuma. “On behalf of the Government and the people of South Africa, our heartfelt condolences to Mr van der Westhuizen’s family. May his soul rest in peace.”

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said he would be remembered as one of the greatest Springboks. “He also became an inspiration and hero to many fellow sufferers of this terrible disease as well as to those unaffected. We all marvelled at his bravery, his fortitude and his uncomplaining acceptance of this terrible burden.

“It’s a sad day for rugby in South Africa and across the globe as we say goodbye to a legend of the Springboks,” Alexander added. “Our condolences go to his family and friends at this sad, sad time.”

Uncommonly tall for a scrumhalf, standing over 6 feet (1.82 meters), Van der Westhuizen was fast and attack-minded, but also a bruiser who relished the physical confrontation of rugby. His 89 tests and 38 tries for South Africa were both national records when he retired in 2003.

He captained his country in 10 tests and played at three World Cups. In all, he played 111 games in Springbok green and gold.

Many former internationals rate the Springbok standout second only to former Welsh great Gareth Edwards among international scrumhalf superstars.

His duels with fellow No. 9’s George Gregan of Australia and Justin Marshall of New Zealand two decades ago captivated spectators and worldwide TV audiences.

“He will always be remembered as an incredible rugby player,” Gregan said during a dinner in honour of Van der Westhuizen.

Marshall also attended the function and said: “Joost was a magic player. When on song, he could win a game almost single-handedly.”

“He was very quick, always knew where the gaps were and could create something out of nothing,” the South African Rugby Union said in its official biography when Van der Westhuizen retired.

Told by doctors in 2011 that MND might kill him within two years, Van der Westhuizen responded: “Stuff them. I will decide when I go.”

He used a wheelchair in his last years and dedicated himself to his young children and J9 foundation that helps MND sufferers.

He told interviewers he had come to terms with his disease. He also won admirers for his honesty in admitting to mistakes in his personal life.

Although a target of overseas clubs when rugby went professional after the ‘95 World Cup, Van der Westhuizen never left his home team in Pretoria, where he was born, schooled and played all his provincial rugby for his beloved Blue Bulls team.

— Agencies

More from Rugby

tags from this story

Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa
Jacob Zuma
follow this tag on MGNJacob Zuma

filed under

GulfNewsSportRugby

tags

Australia
follow this tag on MGN
South Africa
follow this tag on MGN
Jacob Zuma
follow this tag on MGN
ab de villiers

Also In Rugby

2020 vision sees Smith stay an All Black

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body