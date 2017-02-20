Pakistani women in memorable rugby sevens debut

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Pakistani women in memorable rugby sevens debut

Current crop vow to be an inspiration in helping expand the sport

Image Credit: AFP
Pakistani rugby players take part in a practice session in Lahore.
Gulf News
 

Islamabad: They might have won only one match at the Asian Women’s Rugby Sevens in Laos on the weekend, but for the Pakistan team — which formed only a year ago — it was a dream debut at an international event.

“For everyone it’s a huge deal that the women are playing rugby,” said Pakistan player Mehru Khan.

“First, that’s a big deal that women are playing rugby. And secondly that we are getting a platform to come and perform to represent our country.”

In a country of more than 200 million people, where women are believed to be half of its population, only men’s cricket gets recognition. Cultural barriers make it difficult for sportswomen to get due encouragement to take up either team or individual sport — especially contact sports like rugby.

When last year Pakistan tried to form its women’s team, Pakistan rugby officials encouraged schoolteachers and students and they received a good response.

“In Pakistan, opting for a sport like rugby, this is like out of the mould for our society,” said Feiza Mahmoud Mirza.

“So we are here, because I think we are making change. We are the one(s) who are gonna be the inspiration for other girls.”

Pakistan finished above Nepal in the seven-team competition, which also featured winners South Korea, India, Malaysia, Philippines and Laos.

The Pakistan Rugby Union has trained more than 50,000 players since World Rugby’s “Get into Rugby” programme began in the country three years ago. More than a third of them are women and girls.

“We are very keen to make a good woman rugby culture in Pakistan”, said coach Shakeel Ahmed.

“So we have a contract with different departments, as women’s teams: we have a contract with army, we have a contract with police. We have contracts with different schools, in different cities. So until 2019 we will make more than 10,000 girls to know how to play rugby.”

Many players believe there are still cultural hurdles for Pakistani girls to take up sports, such as families discouraging them or a lack of government funding to establish sports facilities.

Mehru has studied in Canada where she discovered rugby and believes the sport could play a major role in women’s empowerment in Pakistan.

“I hope women in Pakistan look towards me and think if she can do it, I can do it,” she said.

“I will go back and I will create a club in Lahore for girls. I will go to their houses and call them and play rugby because I don’t want them to feel they are less than us or than the boys or anyone. They should come and they should join and they should have fun.”

More from Rugby

tags from this story

Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
Nepal
follow this tag on MGNNepal
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Canada
follow this tag on MGNCanada

filed under

GulfNewsSportRugby

tags

Philippines
follow this tag on MGN
Nepal
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Canada
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Rugby

North returns for Wales against Scotland

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore