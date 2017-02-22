O’Shea makes four changes for England test

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

O’Shea makes four changes for England test

Italy coach hopes new boys can record first win after losses to Wales and Ireland

Gulf News
 

Milan: Italy coach Conor O’Shea made four changes to the side that suffered a record 63-10 defeat to Ireland ahead of this weekend’s Six Nations clash against England at Twickenham.

Flanker Abraham Steyn replaces Maxime Mbanda in the third row while Tommaso Allan has been handed his first start of this year’s tournament at fly-half, Carlo Canna dropping to the replacements’ bench.

Giulio Bisegni comes off the bench to start in place of Angelo Esposito on the wing, while Exeter Chiefs’ Michele Campagnaro — a late replacement against both Wales and Ireland — will start at centre in place of Tommaso Benvenuti.

Italy head to London looking to make amends after defeat to both Wales (33-7) and Ireland, although the Azzurri have never beaten England in 22 previous encounters.

Italy XV for the Six Nations match against England at Twickenham on February 26:

Edoardo Padovani; Giulio Bisegni, Michele Campagnaro, Luke McLean, Giovanbattista Venditti; Tommaso Allan, Edoardo Gori; Sergio Parisse, Simone Favaro, Abraham Steyn; Andries Van Schalkwyk, Marco Fuser; Lorenzo Cittadini, Leonardo Ghiraldini, Andrea Lovotti.

Replacements: Ornel Gega, Michele Rizzo, Pietro Ceccarelli, George Biagi, Maxime Mbanda, Giorgio Bronzini, Carlo Canna, Tommaso Benvenuti.

More from Rugby

tags from this story

Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsSportRugby

tags

Italy
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Rugby

Barclay to captain Scotland against Wales

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband